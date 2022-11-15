Venezuelan migration to the U.S. border decreased in October, but overall migrant arrivals remained high

Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China
Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property
Arizona rancher John Ladd, Idaho sheriff Kieran Donahue, and Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends First" to share how the border crisis is affecting all Americans.
Heavily armed individuals encountered in California mountains near border
U.S. Border Patrol agents on a routine patrol along the San Ysidro Mountains southeast of downtown San Diego encountered four men who were heavily armed with AR-15 style rifles and loaded high-capacity magazines.
Arizona rancher: After MS-13 walked through the gap in the border wall, they came knocking at my door
An Arizona rancher on the southern border has seen more drug runners and dead migrants on his land. He urged Congress and President Biden to finish the border wall.
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City Streets
Now that election day is over in Texas with a few cities will conducting runoff elections, migrants are still a concern for the state. Recently, El Paso stated that they were not bussing any more migrants out of the city since President Joe Biden passed his new law preventing Venezuelans from entering the state.
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Explained: How much damage can North Korea's weapons do?
North Korea's weapons and missile tests have become more sophisticated over the years. CNN's Paula Hancocks looks at some of the country's main weapons and the damage they can do.
Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'
A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
Washington Examiner
More than 300 MS-13 gang members arrested at southern border in fiscal year '22
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested more than 300 MS-13 gang members who attempted to sneak into the United States from Mexico in the government's fiscal year 2022, according to new federal data. Federal law enforcement agents who work in the largely unfenced area between vehicular ports of entry on the...
American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'
Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7. Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
Border agents find $2M in cocaine, dead man near capsized boat in Puerto Rico
Border agents discovered 198 pounds of cocaine and a dead person near a capsized boat in Puerto Rico.
Mexican drug cartels buy fentanyl chemicals from China and control the border: 'Tucker Carlson Originals'
Tucker Carlson exposes how Mexican drug cartels get material to make fentanyl from China, which is then transported into the United States and kills Americans on "Tucker Carlson Originals."
South Florida Republicans Demand Answers on Why Biden Administration is Changing Cuba Policy
This week, three Republicans representing South Florida in the U.S. House–U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar–sent a letter to the Biden administration expressing concerns, and requesting answers to a series of questions regarding the administration’s seeming shift in U.S. policy toward the regime in Cuba.
El Paso, Texas to stop bussing migrants after Biden uses Trump-era Title 42 to expel Venezuelans
El Paso, Texas will no longer be bussing migrants into New York City due to President Biden's reactivation of Trump-era Title 42 policies deporting Venezuelans to Mexico.
Illegal migrants wave Venezuelan flag after crossing US southern border, attack Border Patrol agents
A large group of illegal migrants crossed into the U.S. and allegedly attacked Border Patrol agents with a flagpole and rocks, according to Customs and Border Protection.
DEA's most corrupt agent says he's not the only one who laundered money for Colombia cartels
José Irizarry accepts that he's known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he "became another man" in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sports cars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world. But as he used his final...
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
Border Patrol union tells ACLU 'go to Hell,' over migrant fight, urges votes for pro-border defense candidates
(The Center Square) – After another clash with foreign nationals illegally entering the U.S., the union representing Border Patrol agents is urging Americans to vote on Nov. 8 for candidates who will defend them, the rule of law, and the southern border. On Monday, mostly single male Venezuelans, Mexicans...
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
The United States will deploy nuclear-capable bombers to a Northern Territory hangar in a move a war games expert says would be a warning to China over Taiwan but put a 'bullseye' on Australia. Plans have been drawn up for six of the strategic B-52 'stratofortress' bombers to be stationed...
The US Coast Guard's biggest ship made a rare trip to the North Pole amid warnings about Russian and Chinese moves in the Arctic
"We have not built a polar security cutter since the mid-'70s," the US Coast Guard's top admiral said in July. "It is a complex ship to build."
