Arkansas women down Tulsa to move to 3-0

Facing its toughest challenge of the young season, Arkansas women’s basketball team passed the test Monday night with some late game heroics.

Erynn Barnum poured in 27 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to lead her team to a 79-70 win over fellow unbeaten Tulsa at Bud Walton Arena.

McKayla Daniels added 19 points and rebounds, Samara Spencer 13 points and Rylee Langerman 10 as the Razorbacks moved to 3-0.

Temira Poindexter had 21 points to lead Tulsa (2-1) while Maya Mayberry, the daughter of former Arkansas great Lee Mayberry, added 17.

Arkansas took a 41-34 lead to halftime, but Tulsa rallied to take a 46-45 win on Pointdexter’s 3-poimnter with 5:03 left in the third quarter.

Freshman Marym Dauda’s 3-pointer at the 4:26 mark gave the Razorbacks a 48-46 that it would not relinquish the rest of the contest.

Arkansas won despite shooting just 4 of 20 from the field in the third quarter and 11 of 33 overall after intermission.

The Razorbacks were just 25 of 72 from the floor in the game, 11 of 39 from 3-point range and made 18 of 28 free throw attempts.

But the home team dominated the boards 47-35 with Saylor Poffenbarger grabbing 190 caroms and forced the visitors into 17 turnover and committed just 8 miscues itself.

Tulsa connected on 27 of its 61 field goal attempts, 12 of 29 3-point shots and 4 of 12 charity tosses.

Arkansas will play visiting Kent State Thursday night at 7 p.m before traveling to face UALR in Little Rock Sunday at 1 p.m.

Photo by John D. James

