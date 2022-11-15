ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas women down Tulsa to move to 3-0

By Dudley E. Dawson
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hu4Ao_0jB0jcI500

Facing its toughest challenge of the young season, Arkansas women’s basketball team passed the test Monday night with some late game heroics.

Erynn Barnum poured in 27 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to lead her team to a 79-70 win over fellow unbeaten Tulsa at Bud Walton Arena.
McKayla Daniels added 19 points and rebounds, Samara Spencer 13 points and Rylee Langerman 10 as the Razorbacks moved to 3-0.

Temira Poindexter had 21 points to lead Tulsa (2-1) while Maya Mayberry, the daughter of former Arkansas great Lee Mayberry, added 17.

Arkansas took a 41-34 lead to halftime, but Tulsa rallied to take a 46-45 win on Pointdexter’s 3-poimnter with 5:03 left in the third quarter.

Freshman Marym Dauda’s 3-pointer at the 4:26 mark gave the Razorbacks a 48-46 that it would not relinquish the rest of the contest.

Arkansas won despite shooting just 4 of 20 from the field in the third quarter and 11 of 33 overall after intermission.

The Razorbacks were just 25 of 72 from the floor in the game, 11 of 39 from 3-point range and made 18 of 28 free throw attempts.
But the home team dominated the boards 47-35 with Saylor Poffenbarger grabbing 190 caroms and forced the visitors into 17 turnover and committed just 8 miscues itself.

Tulsa connected on 27 of its 61 field goal attempts, 12 of 29 3-point shots and 4 of 12 charity tosses.

Arkansas will play visiting Kent State Thursday night at 7 p.m before traveling to face UALR in Little Rock Sunday at 1 p.m.

Photo by John D. James

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas becomes bowl eligible after taking down Ole Miss 42-27

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are now bowl eligible after taking down Ole Miss 42-27 on Saturday in Fayetteville. The Arkansas defense came to play in this matchup. On the Rebels first possession, Jaxson Dart fumbles the ball and Hogs linebacker Drew Sanders recovers it. Unfortunately, the offense couldn’t do anything with that […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas tops South Dakota State, 71-56, on Wednesday at BWA to move to 3-0

You don't have to run through South Dakota to get to Hawaii, but the 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks did so any way, blasting past the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State, 71-56, on Wednesday to cap a three-game homestand at Bud Walton Arena to open the season before traveling outside the continental United States this weekend for the Maui Invitational tournament.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Lights of the Ozarks return to Downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On November 18 the Lights of the Ozarks are being turned on, bringing some holiday magic to Downtown Fayetteville. Experience Fayetteville expects around half-a-million people to visit the historic downtown square this holiday season, which is also the number of light bulbs you’ll see glowing around the square. City of Fayetteville workers […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy