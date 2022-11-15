Read full article on original website
hutchcollegian.com
Blue Dragon football blocks Reivers’ path, will host semifinal
The Hutchinson Community College football team advanced to 10-0 last Saturday and will host a NJCAA playoff semifinal now after the win, but that doesn’t tell the story of how crazy Saturday was. The top-ranked Blue Dragons pulled off a slim victory at Iowa Western, 29-28, after a blocked...
Orlando, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Oklahoma State, UCF meet in Bahamas after lopsided wins
Oklahoma State’s first road trip of the season began in Rochester, Mich., and continues Friday in Nassau, Bahamas, where the
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
Bay News 9
Daytona Beach homes teeter on the edge of hurricane-formed cliffs
More than a week after Hurricane Nicole made landfall, several properties in Daytona Beach are still on the verge of collapsing into the ocean. Some homes in Daytona Beach were left sitting precariously on cliffs when hurricane's Ian and Nicole blew through. Residents say they are expecting to pay thousands...
fox35orlando.com
Inside look at a $30M home in Windermere, Florida
WINDERMERE, Fla. - In a city full of massive homes, 9508 Windy Ridge Road in Windermere still stands out. The massive estate is listed at $30 million and is one of the most expensive listings in the entire state of Florida. It has more than 50,000 square feet under the...
nonahoodnews.com
The Winning Family: How to Shift the Atmosphere of Your Home
I have been hearing about a “truck stop” called Buc-ee’s for years. Some friends have gone on and on about the experience and how clean the bathrooms are. Recently, while passing through Daytona Beach, my wife, Michelle, and I made a pit stop at Buc-ee’s to see if all the hype was legit. To my surprise, it lived up to all the hype! I couldn’t believe how big, bright and clean it was. I don’t recommend stopping in if you’re in a hurry because if you go inside, you will be drawn into the atmosphere and the aroma of freshly baked cinnamon rolls, freshly brewed coffee, and endless choices of snacks and souvenirs. And yes, the bathrooms are the cleanest bathrooms you’ll find anywhere, especially for a truck stop. What makes the difference from all the other truck stops? I would be safe to say it’s the vision and values of the company to provide the friendliest, cleanest, in-stock experience you will find anywhere. It’s what drives the atmosphere and culture of the company and customer experience.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Local orthognathic surgeon is now a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons
Local oral and facial surgeon Dr. Bradley Pinker was recently honored with a new accreditation. According to a press release, Pinker was awarded a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons accreditation, which makes him one of only a few oral-maxillofacial surgery fellows in Volusia and Flagler counties, and the newest fellow at Florida Oral and Facial Surgical Associations. His colleagues Dr. Curtis Schalit and Roger Thayer have both previously received the distinction.
themeparktourist.com
Cars Revealed For New Wild Mouse Roller Coaster Coming To Cedar Point 2023
UPDATE November 19 - We have been excited to see track arriving at Cedar Point over the last couple of months for the new Wild Mouse roller coaster which is slated to open in Spring 2023. The new Wild Mouse roller coaster will be located in the hugely rethemed midway area of the park which is newly named as the Boardwalk.
theapopkavoice.com
Win a ride with the Clydesdales!
Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
fox35orlando.com
Special 'Hidden Mickey' to make annual appearance on his birthday at Disney World: How to see it
ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!. The iconic Disney mascot celebrates his 94rd birthday on Friday, Nov. 18. Mickey made his debut on Nov. 18, 1928, in the animated short "Steamboat Willie." To mark Mickey's special day, visitors to Magic Kingdom will get an extra surprise that only happens...
DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group Company, Closes Historic Sale of Iconic Harley-Davidson Dealership and Destination Daytona to Ed Morse Automotive Group
NEW YORK & ORMOND BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, one of the largest financial advisory services firms for mergers and acquisitions specializing in automotive buy/sell transactions, and the Rossmeyer family announced the sale of Bruce Rossmeyer’s Daytona Harley-Davidson and Destination Daytona after being in business for 28 years, to Teddy Morse of the Ed Morse Automotive Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005646/en/ from left to right: Dean Pepe, Shelly Rossmeyer Pepe, Teddy Morse, Sandy Rossmeyer, Mandy Rossmeyer, Randy Rossmeyer Blalock, Will Rossmeyer and not pictured Wendy Rossmeyer Van Patten. Photo courtesy of Rossmeyer Daytona Harley-Davidson
hutchcollegian.com
From stalemate to checkmate – how the gift of chess aided Tony Ballard’s rehabilitation in prison
Tony Ballard found himself in checkmate when he received a 294-month prison sentence for attempted murder. Through a project called The Gift of Chess, however, he learned how to convert his prison cell to a classroom for rehabilitation until he was the one delivering the checkmates. Ballard grew up on...
floridainsider.com
Small Florida community beachfront homes washed away by Hurricane Nicole￼
Hurricane Nicole Update – Photos of homes destroyed by previous Hurricane Ian – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Felix Mizioznikov. Before it washed away last week, Trip Valigorsky’s oceanfront home in a close-knit neighborhood in Volusia County, Florida, had been in his family for almost 15 years. Hurricane Nicole’s deadly storm surge and strong winds had swept over Florida.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival
Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
kennythepirate.com
Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break
Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
WFTV
Photos: Meet Orange County's Teacher of the Year finalists
Teacher of the Year Here are the teachers nominated for Orange County Public Schools' 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. (WFTV.com News Staff)
WESH
1.75M travelers expected at Orlando International Airport for Thanksgiving travel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marks the first day of the Thanksgiving travel period, and according to airport officials at Orlando International Airport, they predict they could tie the record-high number of travelers going through over the next 12 days. "It's terrible. Matter of fact, we were just on the...
‘It keeps rising’: Deltona floodwaters continue to creep toward homes after back-to-back hurricanes
DELTONA, Fla. — People across Deltona said they’ve watched as floodwaters continue to rise. The problem started weeks ago after Hurricane Ian, but for some, it has only gotten worse since Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city said they are doing all...
wogx.com
Frontier Airlines launches unlimited 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass
ORLANDO, Fla. - This could be a frequent flyers dream come true!. Frontier Airlines has launched its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass, which offers passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. For a limited time only, Frontier is selling the pass for $599 for travel starting on...
