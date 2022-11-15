Read full article on original website
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City Gallery
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20th
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In Bribes
Winter boot and health event a big step for Hartford’s homeless
HARTFORD, Conn. — Just as the weather turns chillier, Hartford’s homeless population was invited Friday to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to receive new socks, warm boots and a host of other wellness options as part of Footwear with Care’s Winter Boot and Health event. The non-profit Footwear...
Eyewitness News
SURPRISE SQUAD: Help for children who lost mom to cancer
ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - Two teens lost their only guardian to cancer and are struggling to keep their childhood home. For the past two months, 18 and 16 year old siblings from Ansonia have been trying to mourn their mom while also paying a mortgage and handling the adult bills left behind.
Eyewitness News
Man suffers significant burns, transported to hospital
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Department say the responded to 38 East Street at 3:22pm this evening for a report of a man with severe burns. The victim is a 43-year-old male and his injuries are described as “significant.”. His injuries are believed to be caused by...
Eyewitness News
New Haven Youth Center re-opens
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven Youth Center was given a second chance to impact many others now as it did in the past. According to those who grew up in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood, the youth center will have the potential to make a difference for a new generation.
fox61.com
Connecticut hospitals at or near capacity with RSV and flu patients
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two of Connecticut's largest children's hospitals are at or near capacity, dealing with kids with RSV, a respiratory virus. As of Monday afternoon, Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were at nearly 100% capacity with the Intensive Care Unit at 85% capacity.
Eyewitness News
Noose discovered in RHAM High School locker room
HEBRON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Superintendent for Regional School District 8, Colin McNamara, said a staff member discovered what appeared to be a noose hanging in the boys locker room on Saturday. The staff member immediately removed it and alerted school administration. The district reached out to the Hebron Police...
Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
Eyewitness News
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: The gift shop
NEWS CONFERENCE: Waterbury police provide update on shooting that left undercover cop hurt. Waterbury police scheduled a news conference to give an update on a shooting investigation that left an undercover Naugatuck officer hurt. SCENE VIDEO: Crews respond to house fire in Portland. Updated: 54 minutes ago. Middletown fighters, who...
Eyewitness News
Two teenage girls reported missing out of Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday, two teenage females were reported missing to the Waterbury Police Department. Police say the two teens know each other and may be together in the Waterbury or Hartford area. A silver alert was issued earlier this week for both girls. Glory Cerron is 15-years-old,...
Connecticut nonprofits see increase in food insecurity
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was all hands on deck Wednesday as nonprofits worked to deliver meals to those who experience food insecurity. “Food insecurity has no face, has no name,” Jamie Hughes, the relationship manager at The Hometown Foundation, said. “It really can affect anyone — your neighbor, a family member. And that’s when, […]
beckersasc.com
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics
Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
CT expanding supportive housing for adults with disabilities
State funding to build housing for adults with intellectual disabilities began in 2017, but many units are only now becoming available.
Eyewitness News
City of New Haven gives Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - In just one week, many of you will be carving into that home cooked turkey. Its why a number of groups in New Haven are coming together to make sure families don’t go without this Thanksgiving. The city of New Haven and the Yale...
Med Board Fines Waterbury Doc $10,000, Reprimands Two Licenses
The state Medical Examining Board on Tuesday reprimanded two doctors, including fining a Waterbury doctor $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high doses of narcotics to a patient. In addition to the fine and reprimand, the board also placed the medical license of the Waterbury physician, Dr. Philip A. Mongelluzzo Jr., on...
Hartford opens emergency overnight warming center as temps drop this weekend
The City of Hartford is temporarily activating its cold weather protocols and opening an overnight warming center beginning Friday night.
United Way gives away turkeys to families in need this weekend
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The United Way of Greater New Haven is giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend. Volunteers handed out turkeys, sides and all the fixings on Friday morning in New Haven at the Atwater Senior Center and Bella Vista. “This is a partnership with Vertical Church who helped coordinate everything,” said […]
Street being renamed after one of New Haven’s first Black residents ever recorded
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Recognizing New Haven’s past. For the last 25 years, a longtime New Haven woman has pushed the city to recognize one of the first Black residents ever recorded in 1638. She was an enslaved woman named Lucretia. At 88 years old, Dr. Ann Garrett Robinson is finally getting Lucretia the […]
Connecticut’s Crystal Mall: Dead Mall Walking or Still Alive and Well?
If you walked into the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut, you might ask yourself, "Where is everybody?" Some may say it's like shopping in a ghost town. The fact is this mall that opened in 1984 is in trouble and is only 40% occupied, according to wtnh.com. According to a...
Eyewitness News
1 dead in overnight Moosup fire
MOOSUP, CT (WFSB) - One person died in an overnight fire in the Moosup section of Plainfield. Public safety dispatchers told Channel 3 that they received a call for a building fire at Moosup Gardens on Gorman Street around 2 a.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they learned that someone...
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Calvin!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a one-year-old ginger coated tabby named Calvin. Calvin hopes to brighten someone’s life with his sunny nature. Until then, he’s spending his days trying to navigate the tricky cat room tunnel, climbing the cat tower and keeping all the bird toys at bay.
