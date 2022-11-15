ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

California governor set to release $1B for homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.
'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PST. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 29-32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Caruthers-San Joaquin-Selma, Delano-Wasco-Shafter and. Hanford-Corcoran-Lemoore. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly...
2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. “Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad...
