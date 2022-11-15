ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many, LA

kalb.com

FAB 5: Five teams from Cenla advance to Quarterfinals

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Five schools from Central Louisiana kept their championship hopes alive with wins in the Regional round and have now advanced to the quarterfinals. Many, Rosepine, Avoyelles, Leesville and St. Mary’s all punched their ticket to the quarters and are one step closer to a state title.
LEESVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Richwood falls to top seeded Many, and Winnfield loses to Patterson

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood traveled to top-seeded Many, but the Tigers’ defense was too tough. Many has not given up a point on defense since October 13, and the Tigers defeat the Rams, 21-0. Winnfield stepped up in class to take on Patterson. The Lumberjacks end the Tigers season with a 36-12 win.
RICHWOOD, LA
kalb.com

Fort Polk soldiers earn their expert badges

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Army’s expert badges are no walk in the park. Soldiers trying to earn them must complete dozens of tasks, from hand grenade courses to a timed 12-mile foot march. Expert badges are earned in three categories: field medic, infantry and soldier. Training lasts...
FORT POLK, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man and Woman Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Luring Man to Their Home and Shooting Him

Louisiana Man and Woman Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Luring Man to Their Home and Shooting Him. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 16, 2022, that at approximately 8:03 a.m. the Vernon Parish E911 Communications Center received a call from a male subject saying he had just shot an intruder at his home on McConathy Road in Anacoco, Louisiana.
ANACOCO, LA
kalb.com

Silver Alert issued for John Lydick of Dry Prong

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing Dry Prong man, John Lydick. Louisana State Police said Lydick, 82, is five foot four, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes. He drives a white 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck with the Louisiana...
DRY PRONG, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches Parish inmate dies in detention center

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office are investigating the sudden death of an inmate at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Monday. Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken from the detention center to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Thursday after complaining of...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Man arrested following domestic assault investigation; Narcotics and weapon seized

A domestic assault investigation has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on several charges including the seizure of a firearm and narcotics. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies were following up on a domestic assault complaint Tuesday, Nov. 15 shortly after 6 p.m. on La. Hwy 484 south of Natchez, when a property owner called NPSO reporting a suspicious black Ford F-150 parked on their property without any headlamps on. The complainant observed the vehicle leaving traveling westbound on La. Hwy 484 and provided that information to NATCOM 911 Center.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation

Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 17, 2022, that on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at about 12:30 PM, 66-year-old Wendell Wayne George of Converse, Louisiana claimed being shot at three times by what he assumed was a shotgun while hunting on his land.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KTBS

Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs

MANY, La. -- An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup. Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.
SABINE PARISH, LA

