Mikey Bunny
4d ago
This is horrible and I know this may sound heartless but that what they get, there are too many people that don't use a crosswalk and think they're invincible especially late at night though they'll never learn and some people are just not smart
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KKTV
Colorado Springs man with multiple felony warrants arrested after getting stranded in stolen car
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man wanted on several felony warrants was arrested just south of Pueblo early Friday morning after getting stranded in a stolen car on I-25. Pueblo County deputies said they responded around 3 a.m. when a truck driver called Colorado State Patrol to report a car stranded on the side of the road. According to deputies, the truck driver said the car’s driver did not want law enforcement called, but the truck driver still called Colorado State Patrol.
Traffic crash in Pueblo becomes fatal
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man hit by a car while trying to get into a moving vehicle has died from his injuries. According to Pueblo Police Department, on Thursday, Nov. 10 at around 4 p.m. officers were on a proactive policing call in the area of East 4th Street and Glendale Avenue. Officers attempted to […]
KKTV
Springs police: Suspected DUI driver causes 3-car crash; stolen car one of the vehicles involved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into a stolen car in Colorado Springs early Thursday morning. According to police, the driver was headed westbound on Palmer Park when he blew through the intersection of North Academy and slammed into two southbound cars, which had a green light. His vehicle flipped over and ended up on its roof just west of the intersection. Police say he sustained some injuries and remained at the scene. Identified as 51-year-old Luis Gutierrez, he was later cited and released for DUI.
CSFD on scene of traffic crash with trapped parties
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash with trapped parties Thursday morning on Nov. 17. CSFD says the crash occurred on Austin Bluffs Parkway and Brenner Place. Multiple fire units are on scene. The public is asked to use alternate routes. CSFD says one patient with […]
Stolen vehicle recovered following three-car crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for suspects following a three-vehicle traffic crash early Thursday morning, Nov. 17, which revealed one of the vehicles was stolen. At around 3 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard for a traffic crash involving three […]
Police investigating fire at Encore at First & Main
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a structure fire that occurred on Friday, Nov. 18. Shortly after 7:40 p.m., a structure fire was reported at the Encore at First and Main in the 3600 block of Powell Point. The reporting witnesses advised of a fire in a third-story unit. Multiple […]
Family member dies & 4 seriously injured in DUI crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An arrest affidavit reveals moments during and after a fatal three-vehicle crash that led to the arrest of a man for Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence on Friday, Oct. 28. The suspect’s family member died as a result of the crash, which also left four victims with serious injuries. Shortly […]
13-year-old driver arrested after hit-and-run crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) vehicle was hit by a stolen vehicle late Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 10:30 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Charlotte Parkway, a couple of blocks east of Powers Boulevard. After the crash, […]
One killed, one injured in rural Custer County crash
(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating after a single-vehicle crash that killed one man and left another seriously injured. CSP said the crash happened on Colorado Highway 69 near mile point 68, about 12 miles north of Westcliffe. CSP said a 1997 GMC Suburban was heading northbound on Hwy 69 […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs fast-food employee robbed in drive-thru
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating two armed robberies that happened in quick succession Tuesday night. An employee at a fast-food restaurant in the 2700 block of South Academy was working the drive-thru at 8 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up with the driver holding a gun. The suspect aimed the weapon at the victim and demanded money.
KRDO
Pueblo Police: Suspect dead after being run over moving vehicle
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), a man died after he was hit by a car while trying to run from officers. On Nov. 10, officers were on a proactive policing call in the area of E. 4th St. and Glendale Ave. At the scene, police were trying to contact a man for a municipal violation.
KKTV
Destructive fire east of downtown Colorado Springs reportedly started at homeless camp
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire at a homeless camp destroyed two sheds and spread to a third before firefighters could get the upper hand Wednesday night. The fire rapidly consumed the structures despite the efforts of a man on scene, who was trying to snuff out the flames with a garden hose while waiting for firefighters to arrive.
KJCT8
Pueblo man dies in single vehicle crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 C and Wago Drive in Pueblo, Colorado. The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man from Pueblo, Colorado. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The man died on scene as a result from his injuries.
KKTV
Take a Turkey to Work Day in Colorado Springs and Pueblo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Non-profit Care and Share of Southern Colorado needs help getting turkeys to families this Thanksgiving!. Those interested in donating money can click here. A donation of $25 will provide one Thanksgiving turkey for a family in need this holiday season. The public also has the option to donate a turkey in person on Friday Nov. 18 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Nov. 18 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Daniel Howlingwolf, 30, is described as a Native American male, 5’11”, 130 pounds withbrown hair and brown eyes. Howlingwolf has two warrants. He has a no-bond warrant for aParole Violation which includes Larceny and a second warrant […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs officer, paramedic on leave following in-custody death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer and a paramedic are both being placed on paid administrative leave following an in-custody death Tuesday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, its dispatch center received a 911 call around 4:41 p.m. that a man was experiencing a mental health episode inside a home in the 200 block of Mount View Lane. A member of CSPD’s Crisis Response Team (CRT) was sent to the area.
KKTV
Multiple students hospitalized after pepper spray incident at a Colorado school, investigation underway
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway following an incident involving pepper spray at a Colorado high school on Wednesday. KKTV 11 News first learned of the incident on Thursday when concerned parents reached out about the lack of media coverage. According to Lynette Bonfiglio, the public information officer for D-70, there was an incident on Wednesday involving pepper spray on campus and all students impacted are doing fine. Bonfiglio adds an investigation is underway and the incident will be dealt with internally.
KRDO
City of Colorado Springs details 2022/2023 snow and ice control plan
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs just recently saw its first measurable snow for the season and several inches are in the forecast for the coming days. With snow on the way, the City of Colorado Springs has released a detailed fact sheet laying out its 2022-2023 snow and ice control plan.
Pueblo police report two ‘puffer’ related auto-thefts so far this November
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reminding drivers to keep their cars safe and not leave them running to heat up in the morning. So far in November, the department has received two "puffer" related auto-thefts. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), puffing your car, or leaving it running unattended, is The post Pueblo police report two ‘puffer’ related auto-thefts so far this November appeared first on KRDO.
Motorcyclist killed on Platte ran red light, CSPD says
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The motorcyclist who was killed on East Platte Avenue in October ran a red light and hit a minivan, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said. The motorcyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 32-year-old Brian Bell of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, the crash […]
