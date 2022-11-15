COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into a stolen car in Colorado Springs early Thursday morning. According to police, the driver was headed westbound on Palmer Park when he blew through the intersection of North Academy and slammed into two southbound cars, which had a green light. His vehicle flipped over and ended up on its roof just west of the intersection. Police say he sustained some injuries and remained at the scene. Identified as 51-year-old Luis Gutierrez, he was later cited and released for DUI.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO