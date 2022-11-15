Read full article on original website
KENNESAW STATE 71, APPALACHIAN STATE 67
Percentages: FG .439, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Rodgers 2-5, Burden 1-1, Cottle 1-1, Youngblood 1-1, Ademokoya 1-2, Stroud 1-3, Jennings 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stroud). Turnovers: 10 (Peterson 3, Burden 2, Robinson 2, Ademokoya, Jennings, Rodgers). Steals: 8 (Burden 3, Peterson 2,...
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 93, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 82
Percentages: FG .564, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Jossell 2-3, Hawkins 1-1, Hayman 1-1, Jackson-Posey 1-4, Cajuste 0-1, Ware 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson-Posey 2, Antwi-Boasiako, Tezeno). Turnovers: 13 (Cajuste 3, Hawkins 3, Antwi-Boasiako 2, Jossell 2, Hayman, Jackson-Posey, Ware). Steals: 14 (Tezeno...
LONG BEACH STATE 84, SAINT KATHERINE 55
Percentages: FG .321, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Romero 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 2-4, Vertiz 2-4, Petrusev 0-1, Amador 0-2, Harper 0-2, Parker 0-2, Anglo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odinigwe, Petrusev). Turnovers: 25 (Petrusev 5, Romero 5, Anglo 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Durham 2,...
Pittsburgh 61, Duquesne 45
DUQUESNE (3-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.316, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (McConnell 2-6, Myers 2-10, Hamilton 1-4, Bernard 1-5, Johnson 1-3, Wasylson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Townsend 3, Hamilton 1) Turnovers: 13 (Bernard 3, McConnell 3, Johnson 3, Hamilton 1, Townsend 1, Myers...
Southern beats Cal 74-66; SWAC keeps rolling against Pac-12
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Brion Whitley scored 18 points to lead Southern past winless California 74-66 on Friday night for its first win of the season. Southern (1-3) is the fourth team from the Southwestern Athletic Conference to collect a win against a Pac-12 Conference member this season. Dre’Shawn...
No. 2 Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43
CAL POLY (1-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 30.000, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Kovacikova 3-3, Shah 2-4, Toure 1-1, Willett 1-2, Anousinh 1-3, Lichtie 1-3, Bourland 0-1, Dickson 0-1, Karlin 0-1, Wu 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bourland 1) Turnovers: 20 (Bourland 3, Kovacikova 3,...
PRINCETON 62, MARIST 55
Percentages: FG .408, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Allocco 4-6, Langborg 3-11, Pierce 2-2, Peters 2-6, Austin 0-1, Evbuomwan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Evbuomwan, Langborg). Turnovers: 12 (Evbuomwan 3, Allocco 2, Kellman 2, Langborg 2, Austin, Lee, Pierce). Steals: 6 (Austin 2,...
Minnesota 112, Philadelphia 109
Percentages: FG .471, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Russell 3-6, Nowell 2-4, Towns 2-7, Edwards 2-10, Reid 1-1, McDaniels 1-2, Prince 1-3, Anderson 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edwards, McDaniels). Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 5, Russell 3, Towns 3, McDaniels 2, Prince 2,...
Jorell Saterfield powers Portland State to first-ever win over Oregon State
Jorell Saterfield scored 26 points and Portland State defeated Oregon State for the first time, prevailing 79-66 on Saturday night
Indiana 114, Orlando 113
Percentages: FG .429, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (F.Wagner 5-9, Bamba 3-8, Bol 2-3, Hampton 2-3, Suggs 2-6, Okeke 1-3, Ross 1-7, Houstan 0-1, Schofield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Suggs 3, Bol 2, Bamba). Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 4, Bamba 2, F.Wagner 2, Hampton).
Allocco leads Princeton to 62-55 victory over Marist
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Allocco hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to help Princeton defeat Marist 62-55 on Saturday night. Tosan Evbuomwan added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (2-2). Ryan Langborg scored 11. Patrick Gardner led the Red Foxes (1-3) with 15...
UC RIVERSIDE 106, OCCIDENTAL 30
Percentages: FG .210, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Williams 2-5, Clotfelter 1-3, Dosa 0-1, Hamermesh 0-1, Waldman 0-1, Hollerich 0-2, Shipp 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Hollerich 4, Hakl 3, Williams 3, Koretz 2, Cassidy, Dosa, Shipp, Waldman, Wilson). Steals: 9 (Dosa...
Virginia transfer Taulapapa leads No. 15 Huskies over Buffs
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa, who transferred from Virginia, rushed for two touchdowns and 107 yards and the No. 15 Huskies beat Colorado 54-7 on Saturday for their fifth straight win. Taulapapa, who is mourning three of his former Virginia teammates who were fatally shot last weekend, scored from 8 and 2 yards out to get the Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) to a 21-0 lead. Cameron Davis added two more scores for Washington, which finished 7-0 at home. The victory gave coach Kalen DeBoer nine wins in his first season, a school record. And it kept the Huskies in the race for a berth in the conference title game with one contest to go, though they need lots of help after USC clinched a spot earlier Saturday. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passed for a season-low 229 yards, though he figured in the game’s most electric play. Penix handed the ball off to Jalen McMillan on the double reverse, then eventually found the receiver in the left flat. McMillan weaved through the secondary, breaking four tackles on the way to a 27-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead. He finished with eight catches for 98 yards.
Lukosius, Taylor lead Butler past The Citadel 89-42
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simas Lukosius and Jayden Taylor scored 18 points apiece and Butler breezed to an 89-42 victory over The Citadel on Saturday night. Lukosius grabbed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Taylor sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Eric Hunter Jr. scored 15. The Citadel's Bulldogs...
Southern Cal 72, San Francisco 48
SAN FRANCISCO (2-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.814, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Gayles 2-2, Dickie 1-3, Krimili 1-6, Baum 0-1, McDowell-White 0-5, Vaalavirta 0-1, Fulcher 0-1, Keita 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Keita 1) Turnovers: 19 (Baum 4, Vaalavirta 2, Gayles 2, Latu 2,...
West Branch falls in State Championship to Maplewood
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — West Branch girls volleyball had a strong season finishing with a record of 39-4-2, but the Warriors fell in the Class 1A State Championship to Maplewood.
California 27, Stanford 20
STAN_Leigber 1 run (Karty kick), 12:08. CAL_FG Longhetto 54, 10:00. CAL_FG Longhetto 38, :33. STAN_E.Higgins 9 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 8:31. CAL_M.Young 1 pass from Jac.Plummer (pass failed), 11:18. CAL_Sirmon 37 run (Ott pass from Jac.Plummer), 9:54. CAL_Ott 1 run (Longhetto kick), :58. STAN_FG Karty 61, :00. A_51,892. ___
Oklahoma tops No. 24 Oklahoma State, becomes bowl eligible
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and Oklahoma became bowl eligible after knocking off No. 24 Oklahoma State 28-13 on Saturday night. Gabriel passed for 259 yards and ran for 30. Eric Gray rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown and Drake Stoops had a career-high six catches for 89 yards for the Sooners (6-5, 3-5 Big 12), who jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and held on. First-year Oklahoma coach Brent Venables got the Sooners back on track in the series. Oklahoma had won six straight against Oklahoma State before the Cowboys won last year’s game. Spencer Sanders passed for 381 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma State, but he threw four interceptions.
Daniels, Cain power No. 6 LSU to 41-10 victory over UAB
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Noah Cain scored on three short runs, Jayden Daniels had touchdowns rushing and passing, and sixth-ranked LSU methodically pulled away from UAB for a 41-10 victory on a cold, wet Saturday night. Daniels completed 22 of 29 passes for 297 yards and ran for 111 yards on 12 carries. His top target was receiver Malik Nabers. who caught seven passes for 129 yards, including a 47-yarder on LSU’s first touchdown drive. Brian Thomas also had a late TD catch for LSU (9-2). The comfortable victory meant LSU could continue to climb in the The AP Top 25 Poll after No. 5 Tennessee’s 63-38 loss at South Carolina — depending on whether the Tigers are leapfrogged by No. 7 USC, which won at rival UCLA 48-45. LSU is already locked into the Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 1 Georgia on Dec. 3.
Roberts, Air Force run past Colorado State 24-12
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Brad Roberts rushed for 184 yards and a touchdown and Air Force piled up 359 yards of offense — all on the ground — in a 24-12 victory over Colorado State on Saturday night. DeAndre Hughes ended a 15-play, 80-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run to give Air Force (8-3, 4-3 Mountain West Conference) a 7-0 lead after one quarter. Roberts scored on a 34-yard run in the second quarter and Matthew Dapore kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play to give the Falcons a 17-0 lead at halftime. John Lee Eldridge III had a 4-yard touchdown run to finish off a 72-yard drive in the third quarter and Air Force led 24-0.
