Wintry Weather LIVE Blog: The latest updates on the storm and the impacts

Tuesday 1:10 PM

Radar showing the more robust snow leaving the area and showers remaining in our northern counties. IDOT cameras showing a greener image than what we saw earlier this morning.

Tuesday 12:22 PM

Here’s a look at preliminary snowfall numbers from our morning round. We might get some spotty accumulation in spots through Wednesday morning but the bulk of impacts and the heaviest round of snow has exited the region. Snow showers will tend to be more spotty in nature. We’ll update more totals as we get them.

Tuesday 11:31 AM

The winter weather advisory has been pulled back for the area. Little snow accumulation is possible later today into tonight as spotty snow showers continue across the region.

IDOT reports some patchy snow and ice covered roads in Logan and Iroquois County. Conditions remain good across a large portion of Central Illinois as expected. Best advice is to take it slow and be weather aware this afternoon in areas that see snow.

Tuesday 11:26 AM

The initial round of snow is moving out, but some more snow showers will occur into tonight. This will be light and bring limited accumulation to the area.







Tuesday 10:31 AM

Snow showers are exiting this morning with some lingering flurries and snow showers expected into the afternoon.

Tuesday 9:24 AM

Seeing Ford, Iroquois, Logan, Cass, Menard, and Morgan counties add to the partially covered road ways on the IDOT map. Seeing that start to align more with the Winter Weather Advisory that lasts until noon today.

Tuesday 8:45 AM

IDOT cameras showing where the snow hasn’t been sticking very well. Reports of now snow or rain in places like Charleston and Mattoon.

Tuesday 8:03 AM

Photos from Lake of the Woods in Mahomet and at WCIA’s parking lot. Fluffy flakes and snow covered news cars.

Tuesday 7:27 AM

Radar update showing some of where the heaviest snow could be falling. Most of the area seeing snow with the wintry mix staying south of I-72.

Tuesday 7:15 AM

A look from our weather cameras in Champaign show the snow falling. Watch out for slick spots on area roads as they are starting to see some impacts from the snow.

Tuesday 6:45 AM

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty shot this video in Mahomet this morning of the snow falling. You can see it sticking to the ground and trees. A heavy pocket of snow is currently over northwest Champaign county and northern Piatt county.

Tuesday 6:38 AM

Meteorologist Jacob Dickey recorded 1/2 and inch in Decatur at 6:20 AM. Traffic appears to still flow normally. Jacob did note snow was falling at a moderate rate.

Tuesday 6:06 AM

Plows in Champaign-Urbana treating roads. So far roads have been clear and plows in the Chambana area have not needed to use there blades to move snow for commuters to travel on the roads. Could still see slick conditions on untreated roads and bridges.

Tuesday 5:37 AM

Flakes are thickening up across the area. Here is a snapshot of University and Lincoln in Urbana.

Danville IDOT cam also showing snowflakes on the I-74 camera.

Tuesday 5:18 AM

More partial covered road reports coming along the major IDOT responsible roadways. Some minor improvements in areas Iroquois county.

Tuesday 4:39 AM

Snow showing up on grassy areas in Uptown Normal. Road ways around the circle appear to be just wet with traffic moving as normal ahead of rush hour.

Tuesday 3:47 AM

A viewer from Vandalia showing a snow covered deck. Viewer commented that snowfall was steady at the time of their post. In Champaign there a very few few light flakes that so far aren’t sticking to any surfaces.

Tuesday 3:26 AM

Another radar update. Mattoon and Effingham areas seeing an uptick in snow intensity on radar. I-57 up to Champaign-Urbana area seeing more snow on radar as well. Road maps from IDOT still not showing any change in local highways.

Tuesday 2:18 AM

Radar update showing snow showers now moving in from the southwest, with a gap in activity around Champaign-Urbana and Decatur. even some pockets of wintry mix and rain in our southeastern viewing area.

Tuesday 2:13 AM:

According to the IDOT Illinois Winter Conditions map crews are reporting that so far roads near the St. Louis metro area are partly covered by snow or ice. Still waiting to see crews reporting near us as time moves on.

Monday 10:45 PM:

We are starting to see snow showers moving in across our far western counties tonight. Snow is expected to ramp up during the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning.



It still looks like some of the worst of the snow will arrive during the 6am-12pm time frame. We will continue to give you updates throughout the morning.

