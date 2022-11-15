ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fork, AR

5NEWS

Icy conditions cause multiple crashes on I-49 in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Our area was hit with winter weather overnight causing some bridges and overpasses on Interstate 49 to freeze Friday morning. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported multiple crashes in Washington and Benton Counties on Nov. 18. Drivers on I-49 should expect delays until crews are...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Watch the moment Fayetteville turned on the Lights of the Ozarks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Mayor Lionel Jordan just turned on the Lights of the Ozarks on the Fayetteville Square.Watch the moment in the video player above. Hundreds of thousands of LED bulbs will light up downtown from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. through the end of the year. Follow this link to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Farmington memorial ride benefits Ashley Bush's family

FARMINGTON, Ark. — The Border Riders motorcycle group will host a benefit ride for Ashley Bush's family Saturday. Bush was kidnapped on Halloween, and she and her unborn child were murdered. Registration for the benefit ride starts at noon at Abundant Life Church in Farmington. The ride will begin...
FARMINGTON, AR
KHBS

40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive

Today, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents are helping feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. Northwest Arkansas residents can donate to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank here. River Valley residents can donate to the River Valley Regional...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Snow showers possible tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the potential for a few snow showers in Northwest Arkansas tonight. A cold front is moving through, bringing much colder temperatures for all of us tomorrow.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

These three 101-year-olds call this small Arkansas town home

OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
OZARK, AR
5NEWS

Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history

GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
GOSHEN, AR
thisismysouth.com

Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)

You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Turkey Drive helps families through the River Valley Regional Food Bank

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank provides food to nearly 100,000 people in eight counties. "The need never goes down. People are hungry. It's went up since I've been here. The whole time, even once people got to go back to work from COVID and everything, the need never went down," Hattie Hamilton said.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
FORT SMITH, AR

