Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Icy conditions cause multiple crashes on I-49 in NWA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Our area was hit with winter weather overnight causing some bridges and overpasses on Interstate 49 to freeze Friday morning. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported multiple crashes in Washington and Benton Counties on Nov. 18. Drivers on I-49 should expect delays until crews are...
KHBS
Watch the moment Fayetteville turned on the Lights of the Ozarks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Mayor Lionel Jordan just turned on the Lights of the Ozarks on the Fayetteville Square.Watch the moment in the video player above. Hundreds of thousands of LED bulbs will light up downtown from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. through the end of the year. Follow this link to learn more.
KHBS
Farmington memorial ride benefits Ashley Bush's family
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The Border Riders motorcycle group will host a benefit ride for Ashley Bush's family Saturday. Bush was kidnapped on Halloween, and she and her unborn child were murdered. Registration for the benefit ride starts at noon at Abundant Life Church in Farmington. The ride will begin...
KHBS
40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive
Today, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents are helping feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. Northwest Arkansas residents can donate to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank here. River Valley residents can donate to the River Valley Regional...
KHBS
Snow showers possible tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the potential for a few snow showers in Northwest Arkansas tonight. A cold front is moving through, bringing much colder temperatures for all of us tomorrow.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
These three 101-year-olds call this small Arkansas town home
OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
KYTV
LAND WANTED: State of Arkansas searching for land for new prison; Is northwest Arkansas a possibility?
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility. According to a DOC, the new prison would house approximately 1,000 inmates....
NWA schools postpone events due to expected inclement weather
Northwest Arkansas schools have postponed events due to possible winter weather.
Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history
GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
Traffic delayed after accident at Midland Bridge in FS
Fort Smith police are working a Wednesday morning accident involving multiple vehicles near the Midland Bridge.
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
thisismysouth.com
Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)
You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
KHBS
Turkey Drive helps families through the River Valley Regional Food Bank
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank provides food to nearly 100,000 people in eight counties. "The need never goes down. People are hungry. It's went up since I've been here. The whole time, even once people got to go back to work from COVID and everything, the need never went down," Hattie Hamilton said.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy snow falls on the Harrison, Ark. area Monday night
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - KY3 captured the snow falling Monday night in Harrison. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of northern Arkansas. Up to two inches of snow is possible in higher elevations. Travel hazards should be minimal.
KHBS
Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schools
Courthouse in Cassville, MissouriWikimedia Commons. Missouri's Cassville School District has opted to reinstate a practice that many perceive as barbaric and inhumane -- corporal punishment. The new policy specifically condones spanking and paddling in schools as a means of discipline.
Fire that killed Arkansas family of 6 caused by electrical issues, officials say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — New information has been released months after a house fire killed six family members in the area of Nob Hill and Springdale. After midnight on July 24, 2022, emergency crews were called to a house fire in the rural Nob Hill area. The fire...
Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
news9.com
Authorities On Scene Of Semitruck Crash In Sequoyah County
The Oklahoma Highway patrol is responding to a crash involving a semitruck which has closed the outside lane of westbound I-40 south of Carlisle. Emergency services on scene have said this could last several hours. This is a developing story.
KYTV
Wrong way driver, passenger killed in northwest Arkansas crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ark., Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman died in a head-on crash in Madison County, Ark. late Monday night. A report by Arkansas State Police states a pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 412, when it crashed into the front of a westbound tractor trailer.
