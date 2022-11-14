ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

How Palm Beach Central football finally shook off Jupiter in playoff opener

By Bill Meredith
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpr6E_0jB0hvt400

WELLINGTON — In David vs. Goliath matchups, sometimes the mythical underdog indeed comes up short. Such was the case on Monday night, as heavily-favored Palm Beach Central defeated visiting Jupiter 46-7 in a FHSAA 4M playoff game.

Palm Beach Central head coach Kevin Thompson indicated before the game that he had a plan to keep his Broncos (10-1) from getting overconfident.

"We want to treat it like the start of a new season," he said. "Our guys are really excited for the opportunity. They're a good team, but we will be ready."

First-year Jupiter head coach Jason Kradman also had his Warriors squad ready.

After Broncos kicker Ethan Dagostino gave Central a 3-0 lead on its opening drive, Jupiter frustrated Broncos senior starting quarterback Ahmad Haston into two first-half interceptions. His 79-yard bomb to senior wideout Javorian Wimberly in the second quarter gave the Broncos a tenuous 10-0 lead that they couldn't extend before halftime.

Recent:Boynton Beach football reacts to historic home playoff win

More Coverage:Palm Beach Gardens routs Wellington in high school football playoffs

In the third quarter, however, the Broncos opened the floodgates with 30 points. The team goes as Haston goes, and the quarterback ran for a TD and completed touchdown passes to Wimberly and fellow senior receiver Junior Luby to give Central an insurmountable 31-0 lead.

On defense and special teams, the Broncos' star was senior safety Justin Bostic, who intercepted a pass, returned a punt for a touchdown, and even recovered a deep onside kickoff that the Warriors thought would go out of bounds.

Jupiter's primary offense involved junior starting quarterback Luke Douglas and his younger brother Preston Douglas, the sophomore tight end who tallied 152 yards on five receptions, including a 41-yard third quarter TD for the Warriors' only score.

Kradman praised his retired predecessor, Timothy Tharp, and called the season a success despite the disappointing loss.

"Coach Tharp built a great foundation," he said, "which allowed us to come in, add our own spin, and make the playoffs for the first time since 2004."

An offensive machine...

Rescheduling the game from last week because of Hurricane Nicole only seemed to delay the conclusion.

Jupiter achieved a 5-5 regular season despite being outscored by 20 points; Palm Beach Central averaged 41 per game and only missed going undefeated by losing to Pahokee in mid-September. If they can avoid penalties, they could go deeper this season.

With a dual-threat quarterback...

Senior quarterback Haston certainly didn't sneak up on the Warriors on Monday night, but to paraphrase a popular ESPN saying, they couldn't stop him, they could only hope to contain him.

They could do neither, as the dual threat totaled 301 combined yards after a regular season leading his team in both passing (22) and rushing (10) TDs.

And a defensive-minded coach

Thompson became head coach this season after spending two years as the Broncos' defensive coordinator. Lost among his team's offensive onslaught was the fact that his swarming defense had only allowed opponents slightly more than 14 points per game on average in the regular season.

Kradman praised the Broncos' balance, including special teams.

"They're a well-coached team," he said, "and they certainly have playmakers in all three phases."

Box score

Central — 3 7 30 6 46

Jupiter — 0 0 7 0 7

Palm Beach Central

Rushing: Haston 8-48, TD; Young 6-23, Williams 4-21, Laloi 5-41, TD

Passing: Haston 11-22-253-2, 2 TDs

Receiving: Young 1-18, Wimberly 6-146, 2 TDs, Luby 3-85, TD, Boldin 1-4

Punts/avg.: 3-31.33

Penalties: 15-150

First downs: 18

Fumbles/lost: 3/0

Jupiter

Rushing: Morgan 1-3, L. Douglas 11-17, Simonson 6-19, Jakubek 4-(-2), Williams 3-15, Furshman 1-3

Passing: L. Douglas 10-22-181-2, TD, Williams 0-3-0

Receiving: P. Douglas 5-152, TD, Furshman 1-(-2), Jakubek 1-(-4), McCain 3-35

Punts/avg.: 2-39

Penalties: 3-25

First downs: 11

Fumbles/lost: 3/1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Plantation, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Boynton Beach High School football team will have a game with American Heritage High School - Plantation on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Family behind iconic Okeechobee Steakhouse opens new grill in Loxahatchee

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Lewis Prime Grill, Loxahatchee The Lewis family clan behind 75-year-old West Palm Beach icon Okeechobee Steakhouse is on a tear of late, and the ...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Worker crushed by trains in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A railroad worker was killed after being crushed between two train cars in South Bay on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Miami Canal Road near Rogers Road around 6:55 a.m. The worker was crushed between two train...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man shot in West Palm Beach, 8th shooting of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday night. Officers said at 8 p.m. an adult man was shot at 14th Street and Division Avenue. First responders brought the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown. Police say...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach elementary school students unearth time capsule

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Golden Grove Elementary School celebrated its silver anniversary on Wednesday. During a special ceremony, school leaders gathered with students and faculty, revealing a 25-year-old time capsule with treasures from previous students. A moment of joy: News We Love. All four former principals and the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Overnight shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead

PAHOKEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Pahokee that happened early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the scene at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Cocoanut Road. Multiple shootings: Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in...
PAHOKEE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy