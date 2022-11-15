ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
aiexpress.io

How To Earn An Online MBA In Accounting – Forbes Advisor

Editorial Notice: We earn a fee from companion hyperlinks on Forbes Advisor. Commissions don’t have an effect on our editors’ opinions or evaluations. When you’re serious about pursuing a profession in accounting, otherwise you’d prefer to additional your present accounting profession, you may contemplate a grasp of enterprise administration (MBA) in accounting.
foodsafetynews.com

IAFP offers a chance for students to attend the EU symposium

Students can now apply for a travel scholarship to attend IAFP’s European event on food safety. The International Association for Food Protection’s (IAFP) European Symposium is in Aberdeen, Scotland from May 3-5, 2023. Graduate and undergraduate students living in Europe and enrolled in a college or university food...

Comments / 0

Community Policy