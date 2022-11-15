CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox declined to tender 2023 contracts to outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton and infielder Danny Mendick on Friday. Engel batted .224 with two home runs and 17 RBIs last season, his sixth with the White Sox. Mendick hit .289 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 31 games before tearing the ACL in his right knee against Toronto on June 22. Payton was 3 for 21 over two stints with the White Sox last September.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO