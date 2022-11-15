Read full article on original website
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Aaron Rodgers' offers snarky remark about Packers' future after loss to Titans
The Green Bay Packers kept their hopes of making the playoffs alive after their win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night seemingly diminished any real hope. So where do they go from here? Well, home. That was the answer...
Hernández: Instead of a crowning achievement, Chip Kelly blows chance at national relevancy
Chip Kelly was on the verge of finally making UCLA a nationally relevant team. With the Bruins stunning loss to USC, he might never get another chance.
College football games today: Michigan vs Ohio State headlines Week 13 college football schedule
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them and TV schedule
White Sox decline to tender Engel, Payton, Mendick
CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox declined to tender 2023 contracts to outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton and infielder Danny Mendick on Friday. Engel batted .224 with two home runs and 17 RBIs last season, his sixth with the White Sox. Mendick hit .289 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 31 games before tearing the ACL in his right knee against Toronto on June 22. Payton was 3 for 21 over two stints with the White Sox last September.
Clippers star George exits game with right knee soreness
After burying five 3-pointers in the first half for the LA Clippers, Paul George was ruled out for the remainder of the second half against the San Antonio Spurs due to right knee soreness Saturday night.
Aaron Nesmith latest Pacers bench player to rise to occasion
INDIANAPOLIS -- When Tyrese Haliburton pulled up to shoot from the right elbow, Aaron Nesmith was on his toes but not in motion in the right corner, patiently waiting in case the Pacers point guard tried to dish it off to him for a catch-and-shoot 3. Even once Haliburton faded away and...
Cubs claim INF Rylan Bannon off waivers from Braves
CHICAGO - The Chicago Cubs claimed infielder Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Friday. Bannon made his big league debut this year, appearing in four games with Baltimore and one with the Braves. He went 2 for 14 with five strikeouts. The 26-year-old Bannon, a native of...
