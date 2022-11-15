ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox decline to tender Engel, Payton, Mendick

CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox declined to tender 2023 contracts to outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton and infielder Danny Mendick on Friday. Engel batted .224 with two home runs and 17 RBIs last season, his sixth with the White Sox. Mendick hit .289 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 31 games before tearing the ACL in his right knee against Toronto on June 22. Payton was 3 for 21 over two stints with the White Sox last September.
Cubs claim INF Rylan Bannon off waivers from Braves

CHICAGO - The Chicago Cubs claimed infielder Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Friday. Bannon made his big league debut this year, appearing in four games with Baltimore and one with the Braves. He went 2 for 14 with five strikeouts. The 26-year-old Bannon, a native of...
