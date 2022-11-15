Read full article on original website
Virginia transfer Taulapapa leads No. 15 Huskies over Buffs
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa, who transferred from Virginia, rushed for two touchdowns and 107 yards and the No. 15 Huskies beat Colorado 54-7 on Saturday for their fifth straight win. Taulapapa, who is mourning three of his former Virginia teammates who were fatally shot last weekend, scored from 8 and 2 yards out to get the Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) to a 21-0 lead. Cameron Davis added two more scores for Washington, which finished 7-0 at home. The victory gave coach Kalen DeBoer nine wins in his first season, a school record. And it kept the Huskies in the race for a berth in the conference title game with one contest to go, though they need lots of help after USC clinched a spot earlier Saturday. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passed for a season-low 229 yards, though he figured in the game’s most electric play. Penix handed the ball off to Jalen McMillan on the double reverse, then eventually found the receiver in the left flat. McMillan weaved through the secondary, breaking four tackles on the way to a 27-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead. He finished with eight catches for 98 yards.
Griffin puts up 20 as Tulsa takes down Loyola Chicago 85-66
CONWAY, S.C. - Sam Griffin had 20 points in Tulsa’s 85-66 victory over Loyola Chicago on Thursday. Griffin was 8 of 13 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Golden Hurricane (2-1). Brandon Betson added 18 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 8 for 8 from the line, and he also had three steals. Tim Dalger was 6 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding nine rebounds.
Daniels, Cain power No. 6 LSU to 41-10 victory over UAB
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Noah Cain scored on three short runs, Jayden Daniels had touchdowns rushing and passing, and sixth-ranked LSU methodically pulled away from UAB for a 41-10 victory on a cold, wet Saturday night. Daniels completed 22 of 29 passes for 297 yards and ran for 111 yards on 12 carries. His top target was receiver Malik Nabers. who caught seven passes for 129 yards, including a 47-yarder on LSU’s first touchdown drive. Brian Thomas also had a late TD catch for LSU (9-2). The comfortable victory meant LSU could continue to climb in the The AP Top 25 Poll after No. 5 Tennessee’s 63-38 loss at South Carolina — depending on whether the Tigers are leapfrogged by No. 7 USC, which won at rival UCLA 48-45. LSU is already locked into the Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 1 Georgia on Dec. 3.
Oklahoma tops No. 24 Oklahoma State, becomes bowl eligible
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and Oklahoma became bowl eligible after knocking off No. 24 Oklahoma State 28-13 on Saturday night. Gabriel passed for 259 yards and ran for 30. Eric Gray rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown and Drake Stoops had a career-high six catches for 89 yards for the Sooners (6-5, 3-5 Big 12), who jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and held on. First-year Oklahoma coach Brent Venables got the Sooners back on track in the series. Oklahoma had won six straight against Oklahoma State before the Cowboys won last year’s game. Spencer Sanders passed for 381 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma State, but he threw four interceptions.
Top 25 Takeaways: Contenders live on edge, where TCU thrives
College Football Playoff contenders lived on the edge in Week 12, with the top four teams all teetering to varying degrees and at various points. Then No. 5 Tennessee went down with a thud. For No. 4 TCU, it was just another Saturday. “It looks more frantic than it is,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said about the game-winning play. He could have been describing the Horned Frogs’ season. TCU and No. 3 Michigan both needed field goals in the final second to stay unbeaten.
Hernández: Instead of a crowning achievement, Chip Kelly blows chance at national relevancy
Chip Kelly was on the verge of finally making UCLA a nationally relevant team. With the Bruins stunning loss to USC, he might never get another chance.
Scottie Barnes Misses Point-Blank Shot at Buzzer in Raptors’ Loss
The Toronto forward could not believe it.
Aaron Nesmith latest Pacers bench player to rise to occasion
INDIANAPOLIS -- When Tyrese Haliburton pulled up to shoot from the right elbow, Aaron Nesmith was on his toes but not in motion in the right corner, patiently waiting in case the Pacers point guard tried to dish it off to him for a catch-and-shoot 3. Even once Haliburton faded away and...
