A whole new generation Ford Mustang made its debut earlier this year, and tuning shops are already lining up to take a crack at the platform. However, Ford is going to make that a little more complex than the last time around. You can read more of the "why" in the article linked, but in short, Ford needed more robust cybersecurity and over-the-air updates in the car, and the result is a much tougher car to tune.

5 DAYS AGO