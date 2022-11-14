Read full article on original website
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of November 7: Rates bolt higher
With another massive rate hike from the Federal Reserve last week, certificate of deposit (CD) rates are surging. Over the last couple of months, different CD terms have risen at different times. But this week, every term but one saw its top rate catapult higher. Also notable is that several terms now sport a top rate close to 5%.
U.S. mortgage rates have posted the biggest drop since 1981
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.61%, the lowest level in almost two months, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Mortgage rates in the United States faced the biggest weekly decline in nearly 41 years, providing some relief after a rapid run-up that quickly priced out home buyers.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report
Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
msn.com
As mortgage rates dip below 7%, ‘millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey’
Mortgage rates took a slight dip below 7% after a better-than-expected economic report showed inflation was easing. One financial pro says the dip is an opportunity prospective homebuyers shouldn’t miss out on. “Millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey,” Bill Smead, founder and chairman...
Housing Market 2022: Here’s What Rates Will Look Like By End of Year
In response to runaway inflation, the Fed has been hiking interest rates all year, and there's nearly universal agreement that the final two months of 2022 will bring more of the same. Explore:...
Mortgage rates rise back above 7%
Mortgage rates have jumped back above 7%, after dropping last week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week ending November 10, up from 6.95% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 2.98%. Mortgage rates have risen throughout most of...
US stocks slump as Fed officials see more rate hikes in the pipeline to tame inflation
US stocks fell Thursday as central bank officials dampened hopes for a so-called Fed pivot. Fed regional presidents James Bullard and Esther George see more rate hikes in store to cool inflation. Earnings from Macy's and Kohl's as well as economic data were also in focus during the session. US...
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Nov. 14, 2022: Rates Sharply Decline
A couple of important mortgage rates moved down this last week. The steep slide in interest rate for fixed-rate 30-year mortgages is notable, and 15-year fixed rates also descended. But we also saw an uptick in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 17, 2022 | Rates down again as mortgage applications inch up
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates decreased again today and...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Freddie Mac Updates Its Mortgage Rate Survey
Revised Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) debuts Thursday at noon. Beginning Thursday, Freddie Mac will debut a revised version of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), its weekly look at mortgage interest rates. The government-sponsored enterprise said it has updated its methodology for performing the survey and producing the results,...
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
Home Depot, Lowe's to see higher sales as owners remodel amid rising rates
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc (HD.N) and Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) are likely to report rising sales in the third quarter as Americans continue to spend on home improvements in contrast to other retailers facing declining discretionary spending due to surging prices.
CNBC
Weekly mortgage demand flattens, as interest rates climb higher to 7.14%
Mortgage demand flattened last week but was significantly lower than it was one year ago. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) increased to 7.14% from 7.06% for loans with a 20% down payment. Mortgage rates rose again last week, throwing...
Average long-term US mortgage rates tumble to 6.61%
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate tumbled by nearly a half-point this week, but will likely remain a significant barrier for potential homebuyers as Federal Reserve officials have all but promised more rate hikes in the coming months. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
NAR: If Rates Stay at 7%, Home Prices Won’t Fall
Chief Economist Lawrence Yun says prices could rise slightly in 2023. The chief economist for the National Association of Realtors (NAR) believes that elevated mortgage rates and declining sales, combined with a severely limited inventory, will prevent large price drops in the housing market nationwide in 2023. NAR Chief Economist...
The Latest Inflation Numbers Are Good News for Mortgage Rates
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Hope for relief from rapidly rising mortgage rates was revived this week when October inflation numbers came in lower than expected. Consumer prices continued to increase last month but at a slower pace than at any...
Business Insider
Home price declines will accelerate even as sales bottom out early next year, economist says
The decline in home prices will accelerate even as sales are headed for a bottom early next year, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. The assessment came as the NAHB index fell for the 11th straight month to hit the lowest since April 2020. "The good news for homebuilders is that a...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed officials dampen pivot hopes
NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday after Federal Reserve officials warned that the U.S. central bank will continue to hike rates, albeit likely at a slower pace, as it battles inflation, dampening hopes that it is close to ending its tightening cycle. The Fed may...
CNET
Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Nov. 16, 2022: Rates Decline
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates decrease over the past week. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also trailed off. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to hit the brakes on the economy. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their overall upward trajectory.
