Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans
The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
Nets news: Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement draws mixed bag of reactions from NBA Twitter
News broke on Thursday that Kyrie Irving is finally set to return. The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly reinstated the embattled point guard for Sunday’s tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies after serving out what turned out to be an eight-game suspension, including Thursday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors
The moment De’Aaron Fox decided to join Klutch Sports, you just knew that rumors about a looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers were going to pop up. After all, the young Kings star just signed for superagent Rich Paul, who as we all know, is one of LeBron James’ real-life BFFs. As it turns […] The post De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JaMychal Green’s $20,000 fine adds to Warriors’ woes
JaMychal Green logged 17 minutes for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in what turned out to be a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns, 130-119. Unfortunately for him, the 32-year-old veteran has now been slapped with a hefty fine by the NBA for an untoward exchange with a referee during the game.
‘They say you be cappin’: Lakers star LeBron James hilariously called out by Jalen Ramsey for outrageous Rams claim
LeBron James isn’t only one of the best basketball players to ever play the sport. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar excels in pretty much everything he does, which apparently, includes NFL Madden as well. During The Shop’scoverage of TNF, LeBron came out with an audacious claim about the Los...
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
The NFC throne could be up for grabs as the Dallas Cowboys will look to avenge last weekend’s loss as they go to battle with the Minnesota Vikings. With that being said, let’s take an exclusive look at our NFL odds series where our Cowboys-Vikings prediction and pick will be revealed.
DeMarcus Lawrence drops injury truth bomb that won’t please Cowboys fans
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is working his way back to full health in order to suit up for Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, but that might be easier said than done. Lawrence, who already missed two practices with the Cowboys this week leading to the Vikings showdown,...
Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic
Before the Chicago Bulls took on the Orlando Magic on Friday night, head coach Billy Donovan called out his Big 3 in an attempt to fire up the troops, so to speak. That clearly didn’t work, though, as the Bulls suffered their seventh loss in eight games. The contest actually went down the wire and […] The post Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Scottie Barnes Misses Point-Blank Shot at Buzzer in Raptors’ Loss
The Toronto forward could not believe it.
Joel Embiid showers praise on Sixers reserves stepping up amid James Harden, Tyrese Maxey injuries
PHILADELPHIA – Despite a strong effort to make it a close game, the Philadelphia 76ers couldn’t overcome injuries to key players to snatch a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Joel Embiid stuffed the stat sheet and the Sixers got huge games from the emergency starting backcourt of Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, but it wasn’t enough to take the win.
CJ McCollum’s Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown Celtics truth bomb will have Blazers fans thinking
After a poor start last season, the Boston Celtics came close to trading away Jaylen Brown — or at least that’s what the reports have been saying. Instead, the team decided to stick it out with their Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown core, and they were rewarded with an unforgettable trip to the NBA Finals.
Nets facing harsh Kyrie Irving trade reality
The Brooklyn Nets will have decisions to make on each of their stars moving forward. If they continue to struggle, there is a very real chance that Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons will all be available via trade. However, NBA insider Chris Haynes recently reported that trading Irving could prove to be a […] The post Nets facing harsh Kyrie Irving trade reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Michael Jordan’s true feelings on potential LaMelo Ball-Victor Wembanyama Hornets duo, revealed
The harsh reality for the Charlotte Hornets is that they haven’t found much success in the draft in recent years. The major exception is LaMelo Ball, though, and team owner Michael Jordan definitely made the right call in that respect. With the way things are going for the Hornets...
Bulls overreactions: It’s time for Chicago to trade everyone
It was a fine idea and a noble experiment. The Chicago Bulls had a star in Zach LaVine, and the front office did its best to put other stars around him to create an NBA title contender. They traded for Nikola Vucevic, did sign-and-trades for DeMar DeRozen and Lonzo Ball, and signed free agents like […] The post Bulls overreactions: It’s time for Chicago to trade everyone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally addressed the viral moment on Friday that painted him as someone being rude to a Wells Fargo Center employee. After the Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 110-102, Antetokounmpo made headlines after his seemingly bad treatment towards an arena employee. A viral video showed Giannis pushing a ladder […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The chemistry is gone’: Stephen Curry, Warriors slapped with brutal reality by Kendrick Perkins
Stephen Curry has been playing some pretty insane basketball of late, and his scorching start to the season reached a whole new level on Wednesday as he dropped a 50-piece all over the Phoenix Suns. It still wasn’t enough for the Golden State Warriors, though, as they suffered their 10th loss of the campaign. ESPN […] The post ‘The chemistry is gone’: Stephen Curry, Warriors slapped with brutal reality by Kendrick Perkins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard
Despite the fact that they have one of the worst records in the entire NBA at the moment, the Los Angeles Lakers are by no means giving up on the season. This team is fully expected to make some moves before the trade deadline as they look to surround LeBron James with as many weapons as possible.
Suns star Chris Paul’s extended injury absence draws telling update
Chris Paul has missed the Phoenix Suns’ last five games due to a lingering heel injury. It sounds like he’s going to be back sooner rather than later, though, with teammate Cameron Payne providing a telling update on Paul’s injury status. According to Payne, CP3 has progressed...
‘Pass the ball!’: Mavs star Luka Doncic calls out ball-hogging Bones Hyland for not passing to Slovenian teammate
The Dallas Mavericks scored a big win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, 127-99. Luka Doncic came up with another masterful performance in the victory, amassing a mind-blowing 33-point triple-double. Despite doing all he can to defeat a Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets side, however, the Mavs superstar still had some love for his Slovenian teammate Vlatko Cancar.
Sixers’ brutal injury luck continues with tough Tyrese Maxey update amid James Harden absence
The Philadelphia 76ers’ backcourt is about to look even more depleted as James Harden continues to be sidelined. Young guard Tyrese Maxey, who suffered a foot injury on Friday night in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks, will miss 3-4 weeks for the Sixers, per Woj. This is a crushing blow for Philly. But as […] The post Sixers’ brutal injury luck continues with tough Tyrese Maxey update amid James Harden absence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0