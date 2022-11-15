ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

ClutchPoints

Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans

The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors

The moment De’Aaron Fox decided to join Klutch Sports, you just knew that rumors about a looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers were going to pop up. After all, the young Kings star just signed for superagent Rich Paul, who as we all know, is one of LeBron James’ real-life BFFs. As it turns […] The post De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic

Before the Chicago Bulls took on the Orlando Magic on Friday night, head coach Billy Donovan called out his Big 3 in an attempt to fire up the troops, so to speak. That clearly didn’t work, though, as the Bulls suffered their seventh loss in eight games. The contest actually went down the wire and […] The post Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid showers praise on Sixers reserves stepping up amid James Harden, Tyrese Maxey injuries

PHILADELPHIA – Despite a strong effort to make it a close game, the Philadelphia 76ers couldn’t overcome injuries to key players to snatch a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Joel Embiid stuffed the stat sheet and the Sixers got huge games from the emergency starting backcourt of Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, but it wasn’t enough to take the win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Nets facing harsh Kyrie Irving trade reality

The Brooklyn Nets will have decisions to make on each of their stars moving forward. If they continue to struggle, there is a very real chance that Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons will all be available via trade. However, NBA insider Chris Haynes recently reported that trading Irving could prove to be a […] The post Nets facing harsh Kyrie Irving trade reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Bulls overreactions: It’s time for Chicago to trade everyone

It was a fine idea and a noble experiment. The Chicago Bulls had a star in Zach LaVine, and the front office did its best to put other stars around him to create an NBA title contender. They traded for Nikola Vucevic, did sign-and-trades for DeMar DeRozen and Lonzo Ball, and signed free agents like […] The post Bulls overreactions: It’s time for Chicago to trade everyone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally addressed the viral moment on Friday that painted him as someone being rude to a Wells Fargo Center employee. After the Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 110-102, Antetokounmpo made headlines after his seemingly bad treatment towards an arena employee. A viral video showed Giannis pushing a ladder […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

‘The chemistry is gone’: Stephen Curry, Warriors slapped with brutal reality by Kendrick Perkins

Stephen Curry has been playing some pretty insane basketball of late, and his scorching start to the season reached a whole new level on Wednesday as he dropped a 50-piece all over the Phoenix Suns. It still wasn’t enough for the Golden State Warriors, though, as they suffered their 10th loss of the campaign. ESPN […] The post ‘The chemistry is gone’: Stephen Curry, Warriors slapped with brutal reality by Kendrick Perkins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Pass the ball!’: Mavs star Luka Doncic calls out ball-hogging Bones Hyland for not passing to Slovenian teammate

The Dallas Mavericks scored a big win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, 127-99. Luka Doncic came up with another masterful performance in the victory, amassing a mind-blowing 33-point triple-double. Despite doing all he can to defeat a Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets side, however, the Mavs superstar still had some love for his Slovenian teammate Vlatko Cancar.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ brutal injury luck continues with tough Tyrese Maxey update amid James Harden absence

The Philadelphia 76ers’ backcourt is about to look even more depleted as James Harden continues to be sidelined. Young guard Tyrese Maxey, who suffered a foot injury on Friday night in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks, will miss 3-4 weeks for the Sixers, per Woj. This is a crushing blow for Philly. But as […] The post Sixers’ brutal injury luck continues with tough Tyrese Maxey update amid James Harden absence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
