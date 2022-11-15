ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage Relying on Experience & Senior Leadership ahead of Quarterfinal Matchup

By Chaz Wright
 5 days ago

After Carthage defeating Republic for the Class 5 District 6 Championship, they had to turnaround real quick to prepare for their quarterfinals matchup with Lebanon.

The Lebanon Yellowjackets are 11-1 on the season, and the game will be this Saturday at Lebanon High School with a kick-off set for 2:00 p.m.

Carthage is going to rely on their experience and leadership of their 22 seniors on the team to lead this group of guys to a win on Saturday and advance to the Class 5 state semis.

Coach Guidie said, “Well, yeah it’s always good to have a good group of seniors that have been through this process before and have experience. They’ve been great leaders all season long, so this week has been no different”.

Senior Cooper Jadwin said, “A lot of us are one-year starters, like this is my first year starting, but i think it’s just really cool. We’re all best friends, all 22 of us. We hangout every weekend, hangout during the week, go eat, watch football, go out to eat after practice, and I think, we’ve just kind of built a really cool culture this year, and hopefully that spreads throughout the next couple years with the classes below us”.

Senior Landon Freeman said, “It helps having a lot more experience on the team, for sure, especially on the defensive side, really stopping teams and bringing home wins. We can also tell the younger guys, help ’em out, give them tips and everything for their next coming years”.

