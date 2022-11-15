ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Man killed in Cullman house fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Body found near road in Fairfield

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man dead after house fire near Jones Chapel community

A man is dead after a house fire Saturday morning in Cullman County. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office said crews responded to a call of a fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of County Road 940 near the Jones Chapel community. The coroner's office identified the man as...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Blountsville man killed in crash Tuesday

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Blountsville died after a crash in Blount County on Tuesday evening. The Alabama State Troopers reported John Newman, 51, was driving on U.S. Highway 231 when the vehicle rolled off the road and overturned. The state troopers also say Newman was taken...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash, passenger injured

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Vinemont man shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Kenneth Coleman Jr., 43 was fatally injured when his 2005 Infinity G35 left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Coleman Jr.’s...
VINEMONT, AL
CBS 42

43-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning has left a Vinemont man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kenneth Coleman, 43, was killed when the Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway and hit a ditch and a tree. A passenger in the vehicle was transported to […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man charged with death of 14-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been arrested and charged with capital murder following the death of a 14-year-old girl, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Bruce Lanier Austin, 37, of Birmingham, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Moriah Quib-Marquez, who was shot and killed while inside a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Three people arrested on drug charges in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested in Lawrence County on drug charges on Thursday. Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unite Agents, along with the Lawrence County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant in the Caddo Community on Lawrence County Road 434. During the search, agents found one ounce...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for November 13, 2022

46 pounds of marijuana discovered inside luggage at Birmingham airport. Birmingham Police arrested two woman and seized 46 pounds of marijuana at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Full story here. Man shot at child's birthday party in Tarrant. Police said officers responded to Pinson Street in Tarrant following reports of a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

One dead in crash on Moores Mill Road

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one person was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Inmate back in custody after allegedly escaping jail in Walker County

UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff's Office said McLemore was taken back into custody around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said an inmate has escaped custody and an investigation is now underway in locating the man. Vandarious McLemore allegedly escaped from the county jail. The Sheriff's Office said...
WALKER COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy