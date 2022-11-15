Missouri Southern’s Lacy Stokes, named MIAA Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week

The reigning MIAA Player and Freshman of the Year averaged 22 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals, plus a 3.50 assist-turnover ratio.

She helped lead her team to wins over Henderson State and Harding in the MIAA/GAC Challenge.

Stokes had 18 points, 6 assists, and 2 steals against Henderson State, and 26 points 8 assists and 5 rebounds in their win over Harding.

The 19th ranked Lions are currently 4-0 on the season, and they will host Angelo State for their home opener this Thursday at 12:00 p.m.

