Vigo County, IN

VCSC Supt. Haworth announces he’s retiring

By Jason McDonald, Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth announced that he’s retiring from his position in January.

The announcement came near the end of the Vigo County School Board meeting on Monday.

The Vigo County School Board voted to put Dr. Tom Balitewicz as the interim superintendent upon Haworth’s departure. Board Member Rosemarie Scott abstained from voting.

“It may seem abrupt to the outside world, but not to the Haworth family.”

Retiring Superintendent of VCSC Rob Haworth

Haworth said there’s plenty of transition in his life at home and that this is the right time to step away. He dismissed the idea that the recent school board election had any influence in his decision to step down.

“Transition has kind of been a theme for my family in 2022,” Haworth said.

Haworth became the Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent in 2018 after Danny Tanoos retired. At the time of his hiring, Haworth was serving as the Superintendent in Elkhart, which is located in the northern part of Indiana. But Haworth was already familiar with Terre Haute before moving here.

He earned his doctorate at Indiana State University. Haworth started his career as a social studies teacher, eventually going into administration.

After nearly five years of being the superintendent, Haworth said he’ll miss his administrative team the most.

“Every day we come together and solved problems to try to make school work,” Haworth stated.

Haworth’s last official day will be January 2, 2023.

Upon hearing the announcement and after a brief discussion, the board elected to vote Dr. Balitewicz as Interim Superintendent. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Karen Goeller was the first name to be suggested to fill the role but she declined.

Board Member Rosemarie Scott abstained from the vote citing that this decision was being made too quickly.

Dr. Tom Balitewicz is a member of the team that was spoken of very highly of by Superintendent Haworth. Balitewicz spoke high praise of Dr. Haworth.

“Rob is just truly an honorable person,” Balitewicz said. “Just an honorable, honest human being.”

Balitewicz alongside a school board with four new members will take over VCSC beginning on January 3rd. He said that he plans to do the best job he can.

“It’s probably new for those new members and it’ll be new for me too,” Balitewicz explained. “I just want to serve the school corporation the best that I can.”

The board will begin the long and busy task of finding a full-time replacement for the Superintendent. The soon-to-be Interim Superintendent said that he’s focused on VCSC and working with school board in January. He brushed off the idea potentially being the full-time Superintendent one day.

“Well, I’m a today person,” Balitewicz stated.

Balitewicz will act as the Interim Superintendent beginning January 3rd.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

