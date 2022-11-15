Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Woman killed in crash in Hacienda Heights
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 1:10 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Hacienda Boulevard where they learned a semi-truck and a vehicle collided, causing serious damage to the vehicle, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
Suspected catalytic converter thieves need rescuing after crashing in South Los Angeles
Three people suspected of stealing catalytic converters in South Los Angeles had to be rescued with the Jaws of Life early Saturday morning after they crashed their vehicle while fleeing police. Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were in the area of Main Street and West Imperial Highway when […]
1 Killed, Vehicle Mangled in Collision Involving Semi Truck on 60 Freeway
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A freeway traffic collision involving a semi truck and vehicle left one person deceased at the scene early Saturday morning in the Hacienda Heights area of Los Angeles County. California Highway Patrol officers from the Santa Fe Springs Station along with Los Angeles County...
One recruit’s long road to recovery after South Whittier crash
Jose Arias, 29, is among the 25 law enforcement recruits who were hurt when a wrong-way driver plowed into their group as they were jogging in South Whittier Wednesday morning. Arias is struggling to overcome his devastating injuries. A husband and father of two young children, Arias is a former Marine who dreamed of having […]
One Killed in Crash on Pomona Freeway
One person was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights.
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff's cadet who survived Whittier crash could face foot amputation, family friend says
A family friend of one of the 25 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cadets injured in the Whittier crash from Wednesday is now raising money for his medical expenses. Carole Lynch said she is close friends with the wife of one of the victims who is being identified only as Jose at this time. Jose is a husband and father of two.
foxla.com
Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
foxla.com
Wrong-way California driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities confirmed Thursday a 22-year-old driver was arrested and is accused of plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits for various agencies across Los Angeles County with a Honda CR-V while driving the wrong way in Whittier. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez of Diamond Bar...
Apparent shooting involving 2 motorcyclists temporarily shuts down northbound 405 Fwy in Torrance
A man riding a motorcycle on the 405 Freeway in Torrance was apparently shot at, possibly by another motorcyclist, and taken to a hospital, authorities said. The incident caused parts of the 405 Freeway to shut down on Thursday.
elpaisanoonline.com
Breaking News: 24 Victims Injured in Whittier Crash
This morning, Nov. 16, a car slammed into a group of recruits on a morning run off of the intersection of Telegraph Road and Mills Ave. At least 24 victims have been reported to be injured, with 11 of these individuals reported to be in critical condition. According to Debbie...
foxla.com
LA Cargo Theft: 91 arrested, $18 million worth of stolen train cargo recovered
LOS ANGELES - A year-long investigation into the theft of train cargo resulted in the arrest of 91 people, the Los Angeles Police Department announced. Since July 2021, law enforcement agencies in Southern California, were investigating a series of train burglaries that occurred in Los Angeles. Shocking images, taken in...
Authorities search for missing 11-year-old Lancaster boy
Authorities are searching for a critically missing 11-year-old boy who disappeared in Lancaster on Friday. Marion Mykes, 11, was last seen near the area of 45th Street West and Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Mykes is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and has black hair […]
foxla.com
“He’s a very strong kid,” Young boy recovering at hospital after being stabbed at Downtown LA Target
LOS ANGELES - A 9-year-old boy continues to recover at the hospital after he was stabbed by a homeless man inside a Target store in downtown LA Tuesday evening. The boy, identified by family as Brayden Medina, was stabbed in the back and shoulder. He was one of two people attacked; a 25-year-old woman was also stabbed by the suspect.
foxla.com
LASD deputy kills suspect armed with 2 knives in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A man who authorities say was armed with two knives was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Santa Clarita late Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. during a suspected burglary in progress in a neighborhood located near...
foxla.com
LASD spouses gathering donations for families impacted by Whittier crash
As the community try to heal following Wednesday's horrific crash that injured 25 cadets, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department families are stepping in to help. LASD spouses is a nonprofit that went to work gathering donations and creating care bags for families.
Driver Crashes Through Subway Storefront in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a Subway fast food restaurant storefront at approximately 5:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision involving a structure at the Subway located in the 1700 block of East Ave J.
foxla.com
California officials identify driver accused of intentionally hitting 25 law enforcement recruits in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - As numerous Southern California law-enforcement recruits fight for their lives at the hospital, investigators are piecing together information on what caused a driver to hit 25 cadets during their group morning run in the Whittier area. UPDATE: Wrong-way California driver arrested after plowing into 25...
Burglary suspect allegedly armed with knives fatally shot by deputies in Valencia
A man allegedly armed with knives was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Valencia.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Palmdale crash
PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. Saturday at 40th Street East and East Avenue O. He could not confirm reports that one vehicle may have been a black Toyota...
