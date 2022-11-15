ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Woman killed in crash in Hacienda Heights

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 1:10 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Hacienda Boulevard where they learned a semi-truck and a vehicle collided, causing serious damage to the vehicle, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
KTLA

One recruit’s long road to recovery after South Whittier crash

Jose Arias, 29, is among the 25 law enforcement recruits who were hurt when a wrong-way driver plowed into their group as they were jogging in South Whittier Wednesday morning. Arias is struggling to overcome his devastating injuries. A husband and father of two young children, Arias is a former Marine who dreamed of having […]
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
elpaisanoonline.com

Breaking News: 24 Victims Injured in Whittier Crash

This morning, Nov. 16, a car slammed into a group of recruits on a morning run off of the intersection of Telegraph Road and Mills Ave. At least 24 victims have been reported to be injured, with 11 of these individuals reported to be in critical condition. According to Debbie...
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for missing 11-year-old Lancaster boy

Authorities are searching for a critically missing 11-year-old boy who disappeared in Lancaster on Friday. Marion Mykes, 11, was last seen near the area of 45th Street West and Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Mykes is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and has black hair […]
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputy kills suspect armed with 2 knives in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A man who authorities say was armed with two knives was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Santa Clarita late Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. during a suspected burglary in progress in a neighborhood located near...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Driver Crashes Through Subway Storefront in Lancaster

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a Subway fast food restaurant storefront at approximately 5:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision involving a structure at the Subway located in the 1700 block of East Ave J.
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Palmdale crash

PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. Saturday at 40th Street East and East Avenue O. He could not confirm reports that one vehicle may have been a black Toyota...
PALMDALE, CA

