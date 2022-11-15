ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Extension Ends in Less Than 2 Weeks

If you've been needing to renew your driver's license but have put off doing so for whatever reason, you may want to act soon. After approximately two years, the final extension to renew driver's licenses and ID cards will end Dec. 1. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White initially extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and announced numerous subsequent extensions.
