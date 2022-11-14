ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

Bremerton's Max Hale Center evacuated after man set fire in apartment

By Nathan Pilling, Kitsap Sun
 5 days ago
BREMERTON – The Max Hale Center in downtown Bremerton was evacuated Monday afternoon after a resident set a fire in his apartment, according to Bremerton police.

Sgt. Jason Vertefeuille said first responders were called to the Fifth Street building shortly before 3 p.m. After setting the fire in his apartment, the man went down to the building's basement, where he was taken into custody, he said.

The building was evacuated, and responders encountered a significant amount of smoke inside, Vertefeuille said. The fire was extinguished, and the man who started it was taken to the hospital, where he was being kept on a mental health hold, Vertefeuille said.

Nathan Pilling is a reporter covering Bainbridge Island, North Kitsap and Washington State Ferries for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-5242, nathan.pilling@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @KSNatePilling.

Consider supporting local journalism in Kitsap County: Sign up for a digital subscription today.

