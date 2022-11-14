Bremerton's Max Hale Center evacuated after man set fire in apartment

BREMERTON – The Max Hale Center in downtown Bremerton was evacuated Monday afternoon after a resident set a fire in his apartment, according to Bremerton police.

Sgt. Jason Vertefeuille said first responders were called to the Fifth Street building shortly before 3 p.m. After setting the fire in his apartment, the man went down to the building's basement, where he was taken into custody, he said.

The building was evacuated, and responders encountered a significant amount of smoke inside, Vertefeuille said. The fire was extinguished, and the man who started it was taken to the hospital, where he was being kept on a mental health hold, Vertefeuille said.

