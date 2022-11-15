No. 12 Lady Vols stumble again to No. 11 Indiana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee took a tumble to another Top 25 opponent on Monday night, as the Hoosiers controlled the game from start to finish in a 79-67 victory.

UT’s Jasmine Powell paced the squad with a 16-point, ten-rebound double-double in the loss. Rickea Jackson (17 pts) and Tamari Key (14 pts) each finished in double figures, as well.

The visitors from Indiana had five players finish with at least 13 points in the win. Mackenzie Holmes and Sara Scalia each chipped in 16.

The Lady Vols (1-2) travels next to the Bahamas for the Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis. Their first contest will come against Rutgers on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST.

