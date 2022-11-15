Read full article on original website
Elderly Minnesota Man Hurt in Crash Near Austin
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Waltham, MN man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash between Austin and Blooming Prairie Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 81-year-old Robert Invalson was driving his Ford Ranger north on Hwy. 218 when he lost control of his vehicle on ice. The pick-up went off the road and crashed into the ditch at the intersection with 320th St. about 10 miles north of Austin around 5:30 p.m.
Rochester Business Handing Out 100+ Free Turkeys On Friday
'Tis the season when we need to start defrosting our turkey for the big Thanksgiving Day. This year though, more people are struggling to pay their bills and with the price of meat continuing to increase, a turkey just isn't doable for Thanksgiving. A generous Rochester, Minnesota is stepping up to help this holiday season and is giving away 112 turkeys on Friday.
Rochester Woman Strikes Concrete Guardrail in Spinout Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving spun out and struck a concrete guard rail Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says the single-vehicle crash occurred while 50-year-old Sandra Ortiz was attempting to merge onto northbound Hwy. 52 from Civic Center Dr. around 10:30 a.m. The state crash report says was brought to an Olmsted County hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
Rochester PD Arrests Armed Man at Apache Mall After Threats Call
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police arrested an armed Illinois man at the Apache Mall Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were made aware of a man in the mall who had threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend that he had two common children with around 5:40 p.m. Responding officers identified 22-year-old Jalen Davis as the man described in the emergency call.
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Check Out When Santa is Surprising Kids in Rochester!
You'd better tell your kids to start acting really good because we just found out when Santa is showing up in Rochester, Minnesota!. We Now Know When Santa Claus is Coming to Rochester, Minnesota. I can tell that Christmas is just around the corner because Scheel's has decorations up, my...
Lewiston Man Crashes Car Attempting to Pass Semi on HWY 14
Lewiston, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Lewiston man was hurt this morning in a crash along Highway 14. The State Patrol says 25-year-old Eliezer Garcia was driving east on the highway when he lost control attempting to pass a semi-truck. The crash report indicates his car left the roadway just after he tried to cross back into the eastbound lane.
What Happens When You’re ‘Minnesota Nice’ at a Busy Intersection
We're fairly easy-going here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? 'Minnesota Nice' is a real thing-- but it doesn't have any place at this busy Rochester intersection. While this phenomenon could likely take place at several Rochester intersections, I'm specifically talking the intersection of 9th Street Northwest and West Circle Drive-- adjacent to the Kwik Trip, just off Highway 14.
Temporarily Closed Sign Now Up at Favorite Store in Rochester
One of the saddest sights in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin just popped up in Rochester, Minnesota on North Broadway. The reason why it is sad is that it means that the freezing cold winter is just around the corner. A True Sign That Winter Is Coming Just Showed Up...
It Turns Out Bikes Can Go Through a Red Light Here in Minnesota
Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester and other cities may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Biking is being promoted across the state as a way to get some exercise and help keep cars off the roads. And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester and most other cities in Minnesota has always been against city statutes, while riding in the road, bicycles are subject to the same laws that other vehicles are, right?
Rochester Man Becomes TikTok Sensation After Running from Amish Life
If you've lived in southeast Minnesota long enough, you probably know that there's an Amish community in the area, primarily in the Harmony area. If you drive around Harmony you'll likely see buggies out and about. But one southeast Minnesotan, who was raised Amish, decided as a teen that he wanted to run away.
Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
Loaded Gun Found in Shoplifting Arrest at Rochester Fleet Farm
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says a shoplifting call led to the discovery of a loaded handgun at Fleet Farm Monday morning. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the store in the 4800 block of Maine Ave. Southeast on the report that loss prevention staff had detained a suspected shoplifter shortly before noon. 25-year-old Logan Johnson was then transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of shoplifting as well as for charges related to 10 active arrest warrants.
Man Sentenced for Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Winona St. Student
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Winona man who was convicted in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old Winona State student in February is heading to jail. A Winona County Judge sentenced 36-year-old Adam Anderson to four years in prison Wednesday. Anderson entered guilty pleas to a felony count of criminal vehicular homicide and a gross misdemeanor charge of criminal vehicular operation in August through the Norgaard plea, which means he admitted guilt but does not recall his actions due to drug or alcohol impairment.
Election Day Has Arrived
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The polls open at 7 AM today for the mid-term general election. The polls will remain open until 8 PM tonight. Be sure to check KROCNEWS.com after the polls close for updated election results as they become available. Voters across Minnesota will be casting votes...
New Restaurant Opening In Town About 20 Minutes From Rochester
Some big changes are happening in Southeast Minnesota for a few small towns not far from Rochester, Minnesota. Sadly, one business is closing by the end of 2022. It's not all sad news though because when that door closes for a final time, a new business will be getting closer to opening.
