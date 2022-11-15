ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Elderly Minnesota Man Hurt in Crash Near Austin

Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Waltham, MN man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash between Austin and Blooming Prairie Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 81-year-old Robert Invalson was driving his Ford Ranger north on Hwy. 218 when he lost control of his vehicle on ice. The pick-up went off the road and crashed into the ditch at the intersection with 320th St. about 10 miles north of Austin around 5:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, MN
Rochester Business Handing Out 100+ Free Turkeys On Friday

'Tis the season when we need to start defrosting our turkey for the big Thanksgiving Day. This year though, more people are struggling to pay their bills and with the price of meat continuing to increase, a turkey just isn't doable for Thanksgiving. A generous Rochester, Minnesota is stepping up to help this holiday season and is giving away 112 turkeys on Friday.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Woman Strikes Concrete Guardrail in Spinout Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving spun out and struck a concrete guard rail Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says the single-vehicle crash occurred while 50-year-old Sandra Ortiz was attempting to merge onto northbound Hwy. 52 from Civic Center Dr. around 10:30 a.m. The state crash report says was brought to an Olmsted County hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, MN
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Rochester PD Arrests Armed Man at Apache Mall After Threats Call

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police arrested an armed Illinois man at the Apache Mall Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were made aware of a man in the mall who had threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend that he had two common children with around 5:40 p.m. Responding officers identified 22-year-old Jalen Davis as the man described in the emergency call.
ROCHESTER, MN
Check Out When Santa is Surprising Kids in Rochester!

You'd better tell your kids to start acting really good because we just found out when Santa is showing up in Rochester, Minnesota!. We Now Know When Santa Claus is Coming to Rochester, Minnesota. I can tell that Christmas is just around the corner because Scheel's has decorations up, my...
ROCHESTER, MN
Lewiston Man Crashes Car Attempting to Pass Semi on HWY 14

Lewiston, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Lewiston man was hurt this morning in a crash along Highway 14. The State Patrol says 25-year-old Eliezer Garcia was driving east on the highway when he lost control attempting to pass a semi-truck. The crash report indicates his car left the roadway just after he tried to cross back into the eastbound lane.
LEWISTON, MN
What Happens When You’re ‘Minnesota Nice’ at a Busy Intersection

We're fairly easy-going here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? 'Minnesota Nice' is a real thing-- but it doesn't have any place at this busy Rochester intersection. While this phenomenon could likely take place at several Rochester intersections, I'm specifically talking the intersection of 9th Street Northwest and West Circle Drive-- adjacent to the Kwik Trip, just off Highway 14.
ROCHESTER, MN
It Turns Out Bikes Can Go Through a Red Light Here in Minnesota

Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester and other cities may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Biking is being promoted across the state as a way to get some exercise and help keep cars off the roads. And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester and most other cities in Minnesota has always been against city statutes, while riding in the road, bicycles are subject to the same laws that other vehicles are, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Loaded Gun Found in Shoplifting Arrest at Rochester Fleet Farm

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says a shoplifting call led to the discovery of a loaded handgun at Fleet Farm Monday morning. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the store in the 4800 block of Maine Ave. Southeast on the report that loss prevention staff had detained a suspected shoplifter shortly before noon. 25-year-old Logan Johnson was then transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of shoplifting as well as for charges related to 10 active arrest warrants.
ROCHESTER, MN
Man Sentenced for Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Winona St. Student

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Winona man who was convicted in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old Winona State student in February is heading to jail. A Winona County Judge sentenced 36-year-old Adam Anderson to four years in prison Wednesday. Anderson entered guilty pleas to a felony count of criminal vehicular homicide and a gross misdemeanor charge of criminal vehicular operation in August through the Norgaard plea, which means he admitted guilt but does not recall his actions due to drug or alcohol impairment.
WINONA, MN
Election Day Has Arrived

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The polls open at 7 AM today for the mid-term general election. The polls will remain open until 8 PM tonight. Be sure to check KROCNEWS.com after the polls close for updated election results as they become available. Voters across Minnesota will be casting votes...
ROCHESTER, MN
