mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in East Los Angeles
A man was fatally shot in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles near the City of Commerce, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue where they found the victim and a woman, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded During Shooting in Commerce
A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Thirteen Motorists Cited During Overnight DUI Checkpoint in Pomona
Thirteen motorists were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. The checkpoint at Holt and Union avenues began at 9 p.m Friday and ended at 3 a.m., the Pomona Police Department reported. No vehicles...
mynewsla.com
RCSD Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect In Cabazon.
An attempted murder suspect who also had an outstanding warrant was arrested Friday by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies. Nathan Collins was arrested at about 1:55 p.m. in the 51800 block of Maxine Ave. in Cabazon. When deputies attempted to contact Collins he fled on foot and tried to get...
mynewsla.com
Moreno Valley Shooting Leaves Two Women Dead
Two women are dead after they were shot in Moreno Valley, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley station responded to a report of a shooting at around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215 in Moreno Valley.
mynewsla.com
Robbery Suspects At Large After Westchester Shooting
Four robbery suspects are at large Friday after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Westchester. Officers from the Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 3 a.m. to the 54000 block of West Centinela Avenue where the four suspects entered the store and began allegedly stealing merchandise, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed by Wrong-Way Vehicle in Downtown LA
A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving the wrong way down a one-way street in downtown Los Angeles while drunk and slamming into two pedestrians, killing one of them, authorities said Saturday. At about 11:40 p.m. Friday, a silver Lexus IS200t was going westbound on Ninth Street —...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Pomona Freeway Crash
A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 1:10 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Hacienda Boulevard where they learned a semi-truck and a vehicle collided, causing serious damage to the vehicle, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Driver Who Plowed into Sheriff Trainees Released
Citing the extreme complexity of the investigation Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released the man suspected of driving into a group of cadets, sending several to hospitals with critical injuries. The driver of the SUV who swerved across a South Whittier roadway and slammed into a...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Captain Reaches Conditional Settlement in Suit Over Search of Home
A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 has reached a tentative settlement of his case. Lawyers...
mynewsla.com
Driver Who Plowed into Sheriff Trainees Held on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
A motorist whose SUV swerved across a South Whittier roadway and slammed into a group of law enforcement recruits on a training run, injuring two dozen of them, was identified Thursday, and he remained jailed on suspicion of attempted murder on a peace officer. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, of Diamond...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Burglary Attempt in Torrance
A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to burglarize a Dick’s Sporting Goods store at the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance. Officers were sent to the 21800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard about 2:10 a.m. on a report that “someone was trying to break into the closed business, possibly through the roof,” Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary said in a statement.
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing Lancaster Boy, 11
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Friday to find an 11-year-old boy who went missing from Lancaster. Marion Myles was last seen on Nov. 18 when he refused to come home from school, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The school is in the area of 45th Street and Avenue K in Lancaster.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Recovers More Than $18 Million in Stolen Cargo in Train Burglaries
Stolen cargo valued at approximately $18 million was recovered and more than 90 arrests were made during a yearlong investigation into train burglaries in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday. The LAPD established the Train Burglary Task Force in July 2021 to combat the trend of train...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Burbank Store Burglary; Second Suspect Sought
A man who allegedly burglarized a store early Thursday in Burbank was arrested and a second suspect was being sought. The crime was reported about 1:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Magnolia Boulevard, said Burbank police Sgt. Brent Fekety. Officers went to the location on a report of...
mynewsla.com
Man Wanted as Suspect in Killing of His Two Cousins in West Covina
West Covina police Friday sought the public’s help to find a man who allegedly shot his two cousins to death. The crime occurred on Nov. 2 at 10:45 p.m. in a carport parking lot of the Walnut Ridge apartment complex near the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue, the West Covina Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
65-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed On Jurupa Valley Street
A 65-year-old man was struck and killed on a Jurupa Valley street, where he was standing for unknown reasons, authorities said Friday. William Deis of Wildomar was fatally injured about 5:10 a.m. Thursday on Mission Boulevard, near Jolly Way, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Javier Morando...
mynewsla.com
Two Gang Members Accused of Killing Man, Wounding Boy in MoVal to Stand Trial
Two of three gang members accused of gunning down a 26-year-old Moreno Valley man and trying to kill two of his friends in a retaliation attack must stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled Friday. Daron Anthony Hooks, 21, and Davonte Christopher Rowe, 25, both of...
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested Following Brief Pursuit in San Marino
Three woman were taken into custody Thursday after fleeing a stolen vehicle that was involved in a short pursuit with police in San Marino while a fourth suspect remained at large. San Marino Police Department officers were sent just before 2 p.m. to the area of Huntington Drive and South...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Occupant Extricated, Airlifted to Hospital
Authorities extricated a person who became trapped in rolled-over vehicle in Desert Center Saturday. The crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of westbound Interstate 10 and Red Cloud Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim, whose identity was not immediately provided, was taken to...
