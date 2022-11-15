ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Regional Weather for 11/19/22

We are in for a very cold night tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chill near 12. It will stay below average through the weekend, too. We do see a warming trend next week though. Highs will easily be in the 50s. Future cast shows another shot of colder air […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Latest Drought map shows Extreme Drought in SE Kansas

Montgomery County and the entire region of Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma remain in the extreme drought category, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map. A majority of the region varies between the extreme drought tier and the exceptional drought tier, which are the two most severe tiers...
Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend. Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in...
Game wardens find 2 antelope shot in Western Kansas

LANE COUNTY (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are asking for help from the public regarding the discovery of two antelope found shot in Lane County. The game wardens report that on Nov. 13 a concerned citizen reached out to notify them that two antelope had been shot in a winter wheat field on the Lane/Ness […]
Kansas delegates condemn listing of lesser prairie chicken as threatened species

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Delegates representing Kansas in Washington, D.C. are speaking out against the Biden administration’s recent decision to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. “This decision threatens to place unnecessary restrictions on farmers, ranchers, and energy producers,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “Kansas and...
Kansas gas prices high ahead of Thanksgiving

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The cost of filling up the tank this year for Thanksgiving road trips will be high for most Kansans. According to GasBuddy, which monitors real-time fuel prices across the nation, average gasoline prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever approaching Thanksgiving. GasBuddy projects the national average will sit at $3.68 […]
Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD

The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
Vitamin recall impacts stores across Kansas due to mislabeling

KANSAS (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for a brand of vitamins sold nationwide, including in some Kansas stores. The Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that a voluntary recall was put out from Mason Vitamins Inc. The recall is for Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People’s Choice Women’s Daily Vitamins […]
