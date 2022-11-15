Read full article on original website
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/19/22
We are in for a very cold night tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chill near 12. It will stay below average through the weekend, too. We do see a warming trend next week though. Highs will easily be in the 50s. Future cast shows another shot of colder air […]
Kansas, western Mo. at low risk for electrical issues this winter
The electrical grid that covers Kansas and western Missouri is expected to have plenty of power to keep up with demand this winter. But in the event of severe weather, the St. Louis area could be at risk. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation released its winter outlook Thursday assessing...
Kansas Gas Service bills will include fee for 2021 winter storm
Starting in December, Kansas Gas Service (KGS) customers will notice a new separate fee on their monthly bill that will increase the cost by about $5.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?
As the conditions deteriorate in Northeast Ohio, sheriffs will declare snow emergencies to let people know the situation on the roads to keep everyone safe.
Southwest Kansas blanketed with snow
Much of Kansas has received at least some snowfall. Depths of 4 inches are common in southwest Kansas, with a 5-inch reading at Satanta in Haskell County. Wichita has recorded four-tenths of an inch
Latest Drought map shows Extreme Drought in SE Kansas
Montgomery County and the entire region of Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma remain in the extreme drought category, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map. A majority of the region varies between the extreme drought tier and the exceptional drought tier, which are the two most severe tiers...
Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend. Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in...
Game wardens find 2 antelope shot in Western Kansas
LANE COUNTY (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are asking for help from the public regarding the discovery of two antelope found shot in Lane County. The game wardens report that on Nov. 13 a concerned citizen reached out to notify them that two antelope had been shot in a winter wheat field on the Lane/Ness […]
Meteor shower to appear above Kansas, here’s when
Nocturnal Kansans willing to withstand the cold will have the opportunity to see a meteor shower on Thursday night and Friday morning.
Heart of KAKELand: 90-year-old delivers meals to Kansas families in need
LEON, Kan. (KAKE) - We often view history as only existing as a distant series of events; completely separated from ourselves. However, there are those like Doc Watkins who get to see great change over the course of their long and well-lived lives. Doc is a 90-Year-Old Army Veteran and...
Kansas delegates condemn listing of lesser prairie chicken as threatened species
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Delegates representing Kansas in Washington, D.C. are speaking out against the Biden administration’s recent decision to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. “This decision threatens to place unnecessary restrictions on farmers, ranchers, and energy producers,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “Kansas and...
Kansas cities dealing with higher water and sewer plant costs
The price you pay for water and sewer could be going up as many cities across Kansas say it is getting more expensive for them to operate the plants.
Kansas gas prices high ahead of Thanksgiving
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The cost of filling up the tank this year for Thanksgiving road trips will be high for most Kansans. According to GasBuddy, which monitors real-time fuel prices across the nation, average gasoline prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever approaching Thanksgiving. GasBuddy projects the national average will sit at $3.68 […]
Car chase from Kansas to Colorado ends with driver in custody
A car chase from Kansas to Colorado on Tuesday ended with the driver in custody.
Kansas gas customers to see new surcharge on bill starting in December
Kansas Gas Service announced Friday it will include a separate line item labeled “Winter Event Securitized Cost” on residential and commercial customer billing statements starting in December.
Kansas man, Colorado woman die in car crash
A Kansas man and a Colorado woman died in a crash on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD
The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
Vitamin recall impacts stores across Kansas due to mislabeling
KANSAS (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for a brand of vitamins sold nationwide, including in some Kansas stores. The Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that a voluntary recall was put out from Mason Vitamins Inc. The recall is for Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People’s Choice Women’s Daily Vitamins […]
