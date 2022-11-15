Read full article on original website
Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive reopens for the weekend
The St. Johns River Water Management District is re-opening the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive for public use beginning Nov.18. The drive was closed last week due to safety concerns, including a downed powerline that blocked the drive’s exit and high-water levels throughout the property following Tropical Storm Nicole. The...
UF/IFAS announces December classes for Apopka and Orange County
UF/IFAS Extension continues its classes and programs for Apopka and Orange County residents in December:. Beekeeping 101 – Is Beekeeping for Me? (Online) Learn if beekeeping is for you! In this very beginner class presented via Zoom by Orange County Extension Agent JK Yarborough, you'll learn about the important agricultural role honey bees play, how much it costs to get started, and the legality of keeping bees in your area. After this class, check out our Beekeeping 201 class!
New equine therapy non-profit in Apopka offers a helpful haven
When The Apopka Voice last spoke to horse ranch owner Angela Jackson, she was just getting started on building her equine therapy program. After months of expansion, network building, and a few more horse additions, Jackson finally achieved a dream that was years in the making. But there was something missing. For her, creating the Heartland Haven Foundation was the final puzzle piece.
