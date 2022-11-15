ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

fox5dc.com

UVA football player's father speaks out

FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee spoke with Warren Stewart, the father of Hunter Stewart a University of Virginia senior football player. Warren Stewart said the tragic event -- which left three of his son's teammates dead and two other students injured -- has shaken the entire UVA community.
UVA shooting victims to be honored by Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders will honor three University of Virginia football players who were shot and killed on a bus as they returned from a field trip to D.C. The team posted on Twitter that it will be wearing three helmet decals when the Commanders play the Houston Texans on Sunday.
