Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
Whiteout conditions, hazardous travel forecast for West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A batch of heavy lake-effect snow combined with winds gusting up to 45 mph are forecast to create whiteout conditions, making for dangerous driving in some parts of West Michigan today. Areas near Ludington along the Lakeshore were expected to see these conditions first on Saturday...
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
wrif.com
Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Parts of Michigan could see more than 20 inches of snow piled up by Sunday — What to expect
While it’s not quite the five feet they could get in Buffalo, New York, parts of Michigan are seeing record-setting snow — with more on the way this weekend.
See photos of winter storm blasting West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Heavy snow, icy roads and low temperatures have made life miserable Friday for many in West Michigan, navigating hazardous driving conditions from a major lake-effect snow storm. Dozens of crashes and slide-offs have been reported in the region and Michigan State Police are urging drivers to slow...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 winter outlook: 2022-2023
Global signals are indicating West Michigan will be most likely to see a wetter than average winter this season. Global signals are indicating West Michigan will be most likely to see a wetter than average winter this season. Pileup on US-131 in Alamo Twp. Courtesy of Michigan State Police. (Nov....
WOOD
Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend
Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
A Foot Of Snow Coming To Parts Of Michigan
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through the weekend.
WOOD
Snow or no? The last 10 winters in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan winters are usually marked by plenty of snow but also plenty of unpredictability. Meteorologists often use averages to help compare how active or tame a winter has been, but it is rare for a season to stick close to average for everything.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
WOOD
Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. MI
Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm moves through West Michigan. (Nov. 17, 2022) Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. …. Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm...
WOOD
Cost for snow plow services increasing
If you're still looking for a plow service this year to plow the snow, you can expect to pay more this season. (Nov. 18, 2022) If you're still looking for a plow service this year to plow the snow, you can expect to pay more this season. (Nov. 18, 2022)
Are These Some of Michigan’s Most Dangerous Roads?
We have already seen snow this year, but there are some Michigan roadways that don't need any help. We all probably have a spot that we hate driving through. To some, the spot you hate might even seem like a cakewalk. There are a few spots in Michigan that are dangerous and no one is crazy about.
WOOD
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan
A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
wtvbam.com
Winter storm warnings posted throughout SW Michigan
NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible in parts of southwest Michigan over the next couple of days and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted. Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning for 48 hours starting at 7 am...
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
Winter storm warning extended through Sunday
West Michigan, it's time for the winter gear: Winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of the region, with six inches to a foot of snow expected by Saturday morning.
