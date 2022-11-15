ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Flint Journal

Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
wrif.com

Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?

It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
WOOD

Storm Team 8 winter outlook: 2022-2023

Global signals are indicating West Michigan will be most likely to see a wetter than average winter this season. Global signals are indicating West Michigan will be most likely to see a wetter than average winter this season. Pileup on US-131 in Alamo Twp. Courtesy of Michigan State Police. (Nov....
WOOD

Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend

Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
WOOD

Snow or no? The last 10 winters in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan winters are usually marked by plenty of snow but also plenty of unpredictability. Meteorologists often use averages to help compare how active or tame a winter has been, but it is rare for a season to stick close to average for everything.
WOOD

Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. MI

Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm moves through West Michigan. (Nov. 17, 2022) Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. …. Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm...
WOOD

Cost for snow plow services increasing

If you're still looking for a plow service this year to plow the snow, you can expect to pay more this season. (Nov. 18, 2022) If you're still looking for a plow service this year to plow the snow, you can expect to pay more this season. (Nov. 18, 2022)
97.5 NOW FM

Are These Some of Michigan’s Most Dangerous Roads?

We have already seen snow this year, but there are some Michigan roadways that don't need any help. We all probably have a spot that we hate driving through. To some, the spot you hate might even seem like a cakewalk. There are a few spots in Michigan that are dangerous and no one is crazy about.
WOOD

Muskegon YMCA helping prevent diabetes

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevents, 96 million adults, or more than one in three adults, have prediabetes. (Nov. 18, 2022) According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevents, 96 million adults, or more than one in three adults, have prediabetes. (Nov. 18, 2022) Storm Team...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan

A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wtvbam.com

Winter storm warnings posted throughout SW Michigan

NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible in parts of southwest Michigan over the next couple of days and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted. Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning for 48 hours starting at 7 am...
My Magic GR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
