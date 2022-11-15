The Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) head to SoFi Stadium in Week 11 to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The last time...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 51 MINUTES AGO