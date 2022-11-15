Read full article on original website
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory Wednesday, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors. Foley’s lead over Republican state Sen. Patricia Bates, a former supervisor, swelled from 3,008 votes to 4,600 on Wednesday, 51.07%-48.93%, as the Registrar of Voters tallied most of the ballots put in drop boxes before Election Day. Those ballots have tended to favor Democrats.
LA Council President Krekorian Pens Letter Congratulating Mayor-Elect Bass
City Council President Paul Krekorian released a letter Friday that he sent to Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass stating that there is “no one better suited to take on this task and lead our city” than her. “You have articulated a vision for our future that is optimistic...
Former Top OC Prosecutor at Center of Harassment Scandal Dies
A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
LA Unemployment Rate Inches Upward in October
Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.9% in October, up from a revised 4.7% in September, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The 4.9% rate was below the 7.3% rate in October 2021. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers...
LA’s Project Roomkey Program Has Housed More Than 4,800 People, Officials Say
Project Roomkey, a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic, provided permanent housing to more than 4,800 people since it began in 2020, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced Friday. The program is ramping down, with 286 people remaining in two remaining sites — the Grand Hotel...
LA County Sees Small Increase in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of coronavirus patients at Los Angeles County hospitals has increased by four to 670, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 76 were being treated in intensive care, up from 74 the previous day. Health officials have said previously that roughly 40% of the...
Report: County’s Jobless Rate Unchanged in October
Despite gains in multiple sectors, Riverside County’s unemployment rate was unchanged last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in October, based on preliminary EDD estimates, remained the same as September — 4%. According to figures, the October rate was...
OCSD Searching for legally Blind Man, 36, Missing In Laguna Niguel
The Orange County sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help Friday to find a 36-year-old blind man in need of medication who went missing in Laguna Niguel. Christopher Wolfe was last seen in the 100 block of Seascape on Monday, according to the OCSD. Wolfe is white. He...
State Bar Says Settlements Don’t Bar Testimony of 2 Witnesses
Attorneys for the State Bar say two witnesses called to testify in connection with an internal investigation into whether its own employees may have assisted troubled former attorney Thomas Girardi in avoiding discipline over the years cannot escape their obligations by citing their previous settlements in cases against the organization.
Driver Who Plowed into Sheriff Trainees Released
Citing the extreme complexity of the investigation Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released the man suspected of driving into a group of cadets, sending several to hospitals with critical injuries. The driver of the SUV who swerved across a South Whittier roadway and slammed into a...
LAPD Captain Reaches Conditional Settlement in Suit Over Search of Home
A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 has reached a tentative settlement of his case. Lawyers...
LA County Returns to `Strongly Recommending’ Masks Indoors as COVID Cases Rise
With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County Thursday returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a masking mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for...
Trial Set Against Companies in Death of Man Crossing Freeway
A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 — where unsafe conditions on the roadway allegedly contributed to the man’s death — will move to trial against two companies, but not Caltrans.
JCF Awards $2.5M in Grants to Los Angeles Jewish Organizations
The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles Thursday announced it has awarded $2.5 million in grants to 10 organizations focused on developing programs dealing with such issues as antisemitism, Israel and Holocaust education and mental health. “Our team conducted rigorous research, including extensive conversations with nonprofit leaders and key stakeholders,...
Driver Who Plowed into Sheriff Trainees Held on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
A motorist whose SUV swerved across a South Whittier roadway and slammed into a group of law enforcement recruits on a training run, injuring two dozen of them, was identified Thursday, and he remained jailed on suspicion of attempted murder on a peace officer. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, of Diamond...
OC Sheriff’s Deputies Respond to Shooting at Stanton Motel
A man who was shot in the parking lot of a motel in Stanton Thursday afternoon is expected to survive. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Riviera Motel, 11892 Beach Blvd., said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Woodruff. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, was taken to an area hospital to be treated.
Moreno Valley Shooting Leaves Two Women Dead
Two women are dead after they were shot in Moreno Valley, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley station responded to a report of a shooting at around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215 in Moreno Valley.
Two Gang Members Accused of Killing Man, Wounding Boy in MoVal to Stand Trial
Two of three gang members accused of gunning down a 26-year-old Moreno Valley man and trying to kill two of his friends in a retaliation attack must stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled Friday. Daron Anthony Hooks, 21, and Davonte Christopher Rowe, 25, both of...
Candyland Christmas Parade Comes to Hemet
Candy canes, sugars plums, gingerbread and other Christmas sweets will be featured in the Hemet Candyland Christmas Parade just over two weeks from Friday. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Dec. 3, beginning at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Gilbert Street. It will run west to east, covering roughly 1 1/2 miles, ending at Florida and Santa Fe Street.
More Santa Ana Winds Heading for Southland; Fire Weather Watch Issued
Another round of gusty Santa Ana winds is expected to hit the Southland late Friday and into Saturday, again raising concerns about heightened wildfire conditions. The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch that will be in effect Saturday from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Los Angeles and Santa Monica mountains. The watch will be in effect from late Friday night to Saturday evening for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys and the Malibu Coast.
