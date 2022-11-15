A man who was shot in the parking lot of a motel in Stanton Thursday afternoon is expected to survive. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Riviera Motel, 11892 Beach Blvd., said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Woodruff. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

STANTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO