Lincoln, NE

Utility work will restrict travel in part of Lincoln on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Some homes and businesses will be hard to access on Sunday while crews are in the area removing overhead powerlines and utility poles, the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department says. Residents are allowed to stay in their homes, and if travel is necessary the city...
LINCOLN, NE
City of Lincoln announces new project to help pave roads and fix potholes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln is hoping to fix residential roads with a new project. On Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities showed the results of the PressurePave Project on several roads across the city. The project was first implemented earlier this...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln City Council looking for replacement for Jane Raybould

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln City Council is now taking applications to fill the District 3 seat. The seat in southwest Lincoln is being vacated by Councilwoman Jane Raybould, who was elected to the Nebraska Legislature. Those interested in applying can send a cover letter and resume to...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital

Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
OMAHA, NE
Fire crews douse flames at north Lincoln home in freezing winds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several fire crews helped extinguish flames at a north Lincoln home Thursday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to the apartment near North 38th Street and Baldwin Avenue around 4 p.m. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the fire was within the walls and...
LINCOLN, NE
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Mayor Gaylor Baird proclaims Apprenticeship Week in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This is Apprenticeship Week in Lincoln. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird read the proclamation on Wednesday, surrounded by staff from the American Job Center of Lancaster and Saunders Counties. The center helps people find jobs and get career coaching and helps employers offset apprenticeship costs. “If...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season is underway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season opened Nov. 1 and may stay open until Feb. 28, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. Those with a valid fur harvest permit are allowed to trap one otter this season. The season may close early, depending...
NEBRASKA STATE
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
LINCOLN, NE
Inmate missing from Omaha’s community correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Corrections said an inmate went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Thursday. Robert Moss removed his monitoring device after leaving the facility without authorization. Staff members found the device at a shopping center about a mile from the facility. When...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska State Patrol news

Otoe County pursuit leads to arrest of North Carolina woman. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday, Nov. 9. At approximately 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash

Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
OMAHA, NE

