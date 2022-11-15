Read full article on original website
Country
4d ago
It's a fine time too cut these poor people water off why somebody could of reported the manager for taking all the money buying expensive purses , shoes, homes etc.... it's not the peoples it's the who stole the money?
Reply
3
Matt & Allison
4d ago
The entire city of Prichard is so corrupt. The state of Alabama has grants to get this problem fixed. Unbelievable!! I'm praying for these families in Alabama Village.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Related
utv44.com
Alabama Village resident seeks legal protection after Prichard Water talks cutting water
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Attorney Roger Varner represents Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board customers who've faced big bills and were forced into what he says are unfair payment plans. Now, he's representing a customer in Alabama Village who has also faced big bills, paid them but is still at risk of her water being cut off.
utv44.com
Lake Forest residents petition city to add speed bumps due to safety concerns
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Traffic safety concerns are growing in the Lake Forest subdivision as residents are asking the Property Owner's Association to get the city to crack down on speeding in their neighborhood. Dozens of Lake Forest residents have signed a petition, calling on the POA to have the...
utv44.com
Community members calling for new Prichard Water & Sewer leadership
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A member of the Prichard Water Board says some customers are fed up with the inner workings of the water system and are now attempting to remove the chairman from the board. We've been following the drama regarding Prichard Water for months. Tonight, we're told some customers are working on a petition to get the removal process rolling.
WEAR
1 dead, 1 injured after explosion at north Escambia County rural oil facility
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead and another is injured after an explosion Friday afternoon at an isolated rural oil facility in north Escambia County. Escambia Fire Rescue was called around 1:30 p.m. to the 1800 to 1998 block of Fanny Road near Carnley Road -- east of Century and just south of the Alabama state line.
utv44.com
Daphne using $4M in GOMESA funds for Bayfront Park expansion
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Plans are in the works for a new multi-million recreational facility on the Eastern Shore. With scenic views of Mobile Bay, and nearby walking trails, Bayfront Park remains a popular spot for residents and visitors. The city of Daphne has now approved the purchase of the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fire crews respond to early morning fire in Foley
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Fire Department is investigating an early Saturday morning fire. Officials with the Foley FD confirm that fire crews were called to the South Pointe Apartments just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When fire crews arrived they requested the assistance of the Gulf Shores FD to contain the fire. No injuries were reported and the occupants all escaped the fire.
utv44.com
Local pastor calls Alabama Village 'the land of the forgotten people'
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Village community in Prichard is at risk for having their water shut off due to leaks in the infrastructure. Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board says those leaks have cost them $1.5 million dollars so far. I spoke with a faith leader in the Alabama Village community today about this issue and he's pleading for help. He calls it the land of the forgotten people. He says they can't survive without water.
WALA-TV FOX10
MFRD crews rush to fire overnight at Mulherin Custodial Home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue crews rushed to the scene of an early morning fire. This all began around 1:30 this morning, with firefighters responding to down powered lines. When they arrived at 2496 Halls Mill Road, the site of the Mulherin Custodial Home, flames were visible from the roof.
cityofpensacola.com
City of Pensacola Thanksgiving Closures, Sanitation Collection Schedule Changes
City of Pensacola offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. Thursday City Sanitation customers will receive service on Friday, Nov. 25. Additional Info...
utv44.com
City throws weight behind effort to get Trader Joe's in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is joining the effort to snag a Trader Joe's location. The City's Facebook account shared a link to a petition with this message:. The City of Mobile is working to create a grassroots effort to bring Trader Joe's to Mobile. How would you feel about this possible addition to our area?
utv44.com
State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
utv44.com
ALDOT to replace traffic stripe on I-65 Mobile Delta River Bridge
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning a project to re-stripe the Mobile Delta River Bridge on I-65 on Thursday, November 17th. The scope of the project includes 6.1 miles of striping operations as well as raised pavement marker replacement between MP 24.3...
utv44.com
Police make assault arrest in dispute between family members in Fairhope subdivision
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police are currently investigating an assault in the D’estrehan subdivision. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members. The victim was transported to the hospital where they are in critical condition. The offender is currently in custody at Fairhope...
utv44.com
Prichard Water hit with quarter of a million dollars in penalties for multiple violations
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — More troubles for the Prichard Water Board, as the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has hit the embattled utility with nearly a quarter million dollars in penalties for multiple violations of its permits. A Consent Order issued on September 12, 2022, cited PWB for violations...
utv44.com
Men United Against Violence March to be held in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In an effort to target the violence in our community, one man is making it his mission to unite other men in mobile county. Tomorrow at 8:00 in the morning, John Young, the organizer of 'Men United Against Violence' is asking people to join him and others in a march down Dauphin Street in Downtown Mobile.
TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’
A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
Squatters ordered to leave home next to school in south Alabama
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge ordered squatters to leave a home that’s been sitting next to Hankins Middle School in Theodore for years. On Tuesday, officials tried to enforce that deadline and make it impossible for the squatters to stay. With school district workers cutting the power, an Alabama Power worker slicing […]
Boyfriend of Chickasaw shooting victim speaks out
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — After a shooting left a woman dead in her home, her boyfriend is demanding answers. Police have identified Kimberly Robles, 21, as the victim of a shooting off 3rd Avenue in Chickasaw Thursday night. Her boyfriend, Anthony Ford, did not want to discuss the details of the murder, but he did […]
fox29.com
Mom calls for changes after video appears to show girl not properly secured in state fair ride
MOBILE, Ala. - A terrifying experience for a young girl on a ride a state fair has left her shaken, and her mother is upset by the actions of the ride operators. April Piper tells FOX Television Stations that her 9-year-old daughter Isabella was only partially buckled in her seat on the "Mega Drop" ride by the workers on Nov. 4 at the Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile, Alabama.
Comments / 8