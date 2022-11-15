Read full article on original website
Hundreds of people join bike ride to Congress for safer streets
WASHINGTON — More than a thousand people are expected to pedal to Congress to demand safer streets from lawmakers in memory of U.S. diplomat Sarah Langenkamp. Langenkamp was hit by a truck in a bike lane in Bethesda back in August. The "Ride for your Life" rally is being...
DC mayor discusses plans with Street Smart campaign
WASHINGTON — A Street Smart campaign that partners with D.C., suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia was announced on Thursday to promote safer roads for pedestrians and bicyclists in the DMV area. Editor's Note: The video above was published on September 18, 2022. The event was on Wheeler Road and...
