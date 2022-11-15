Read full article on original website
Former Oahu correctional officer gets 12 yrs in prison
Taum, a 50-year-old man supervised his two co-Defendants and a correctional officer transport the inmate across the facility.
Victim shot in Kalihi attempted murder case
Police are searching for a suspect in the investigation of an attempted murder case in Kalihi.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley
New images show a car that crashed overnight on King Street. Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday morning in Kalihi Valley. For the first time in eight years, parking rates are going up at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 18, 2022) Updated:...
KITV.com
HPD open attempted murder investigation after shooting in Kalihi Valley | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An attempted murder investigation is underway after a shooting at a state housing project in the Kalihi Valley, early Friday morning. Honolulu Police (HPD) officers were called out to the scene at Kam IV public housing, located near Kalena Drive and Kalaunu Street, around 4:20 a.m.
informnny.com
2 Hawaiian men guilty of hate crime in white man’s beating
HONOLULU (AP) — A jury on Thursday found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white man who was fixing up a house he purchased in their remote Maui neighborhood. U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright ordered Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man, 39, in serious condition after assault in Kalihi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was seriously injured after an assault in Kalihi late Thursday, according to Emergency Medical Services. It happened at Dillingham Street and Waiakamilo Road around 11 p.m. EMS said the 39-year-old man was in serious condition following the attack. It’s not known if any arrests have...
Oahu man who shot 19-yr-old in road rage incident sentenced to life in prison: Prosecutor
Reyes, the 38-year-old man, shot 19-year-old, Triston Billimon after forcing him to stop near the likelike offramp of the H-1 freeway in Kalihi, officials said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an assault on an infant after he was brought to a hospital to be treated for seizures Monday evening. Authorities said the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Nehoa Street in the Punchbowl area. HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the...
HPD open assault investigation on injured baby boy
The three month old was brought into a local hospital for seizures on Monday, Nov. 14, police officials said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rape victims at women's prison seek $7.5M from jury, but state says it's not responsible for the act
A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family friendly. With fentanyl calls rising, DEA seeks to help first responders separate fact from fiction. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Law enforcement in Hawaii are now dealing with fentanyl cases almost daily. String of robberies...
KITV.com
Attempted murder investigation underway in Kahaluu
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a domestic violence incident in the Kahaluu area, Monday morning. HPD was called out on a reported aggravated assault in the 47-600 block of Lamaula Road shortly before 9:45 a.m. Authorities shut down Lamaula Road at Wong’s Village due to the investigation.
Man sentenced after passenger’s death in 2017 crash
A 29-year-old man was sentenced today by an Oahu judge in relation to a drunk driving crash that killed his 21-year-old passenger, on Oct. 6, 2017.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD chief: Officers were following motorcyclist moments before critical crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were following a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday. The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa. In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said plainclothes officers spotted a 34-year-old...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested several juveniles in connection with several robberies in Ala Moana. The robberies happened on Sunday inside the Makai Market Food Court, outside Planet Fitness and near the intersection of Kona and Piikoi. Sources said the suspects were teenagers and they were armed with a machete.
Police see increase in drug impaired road fatalities
The Hawaii Police Department reports 33 traffic deaths this year, and it's seeing a trend among those crashes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu rail warns of ‘instant death’ after rash of break-ins, damage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After three recent break-ins, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is issuing a stern warning to potential trespassers. Now that the rail is going through trial runs, its third rail with a gray covering is high voltage. “750 volts going through that. They touch that rail, it is...
KITV.com
Honolulu Police seeking suspect in stolen vehicle investigation
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a car theft. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, around 11:31 p.m., a man was seen driving a stolen 2017 silver Honda HRV, with license plate NG 118, on North Nimitz Highway.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at 7-Eleven
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Kalihi convenience store late Saturday. Authorities said it happened at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Kalihi Street around 9:30 p.m. According to police, a male suspect flashed a handgun and...
2 in serious condition after multiple vehicle crash in Pearl City
On Friday, Nov. 19 occurred a two-vehicle crash on the H-1, according to first responders.
hawaiinewsnow.com
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins
A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family friendly. With fentanyl calls rising, DEA seeks to help first responders separate fact from fiction. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Law enforcement in Hawaii are now dealing with fentanyl cases almost daily. 6 days after...
