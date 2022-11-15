ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Water Works customers get bill relief amid proposed rate hike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There's an ongoing battle between Birmingham Water Works and customers while also proposing a 3.9% rate increase. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson and several community partners hosted a town hall to address concerns with the utility company on Wednesday. This town hall was called in response...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Public transit funds for Birmingham, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced a $1.6 million grant to the Birmingham–Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide more transportation options by integrating land use and transportation planning in new or expanded transit project corridors.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Body found near road in Fairfield

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Two area Christmas light displays light up the season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two drive through Christmas light display shows open in Birmingham and Oxford. The Lights of Noel at the Birmingham Race Course and the Festival of Lights at Choccolocco Park will open for the public starting today.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

More cold weather before a Thanksgiving holiday warmup

Colder than average weather remains through the weekend with warmer temperatures next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. Temperatures started in the teens and low 20s across central Alabama Friday morning. Here's a roundup of some of those numbers:. Oneonta: 18. Gadsden: 19. Jasper: 21. Anniston: 22. Birmingham:...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Twenty degrees below average for Thursday as arctic air takes hold

Alabama’s weather stays colder than average through the weekend, but it looks milder and potentially wetter by Thanksgiving. Check the video forecast for the latest. Many spots were down into the 20's to begin Thursday morning, With clear skies and calm winds, widespread frost formed on many surfaces. We have lots of sunshine in the forecast for the afternoon, but temperatures will still struggle to warm. Look for highs to only make it into the mid to upper 40's, with low 40's for north Alabama. This is WELL below average for November!
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama road closed due to crash

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — From Springville Fire Department:. Marietta Road at the railroad tracks is closed until further notice due to an 18-wheeler accident. Please avoid this area. Will post when the road has been reopened.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Preserving Birmingham's civil rights history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The efforts to restore and preserve Birmingham's Civil Rights history have become part of a bigger movement. Brent Leggs, executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, travels the country spearheading efforts to maintain the rich history of places like Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Renovations underway at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall is undergoing a massive facelift thanks to new ownership. According to Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny, the mall was once thriving and a hub for residents living in western Jefferson County. JC Penny and Parisian were once anchor stores at Western Hills Mall, but left over 15 years […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Stores and churches lifting load for shoppers with rising inflation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving is exactly one week away and it's going to cost shoppers more to celebrate. According to Farm Bureau's annual survey, feeding 10 people will cost about $64—$10 more than last year. Stores in Central Alabama are trying to keep costs down for shoppers and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search over for Talladega County wanted man

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Woods has been located. The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a robbery. According to TCSO, officers are searching for Jaelund Woods. He is wanted for third-degree burglary. Woods, 23, is 5’9″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He was last seen […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 28-year-old man that was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Brandon Tavarius Carpenter was shot while in the 500 block of 41st Street North. He was found around 1 p.m. and transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

