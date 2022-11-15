Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
INVESTIGATION: Train collision deaths in West End on the rise, city taking safety measures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After a series of deadly train accidents in West End, neighbors reached out to CBS 42 with safety concerns regarding the tracks. Tanesha Germany’s fiancé Corey Jones was hit and killed on the tracks near her home back on June 26. Now, she worries about the rest of her neighbors. “It’s […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Water Works customers get bill relief amid proposed rate hike
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There's an ongoing battle between Birmingham Water Works and customers while also proposing a 3.9% rate increase. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson and several community partners hosted a town hall to address concerns with the utility company on Wednesday. This town hall was called in response...
wvtm13.com
Public transit funds for Birmingham, Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced a $1.6 million grant to the Birmingham–Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide more transportation options by integrating land use and transportation planning in new or expanded transit project corridors.
Body found near road in Fairfield
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
wvtm13.com
Two area Christmas light displays light up the season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two drive through Christmas light display shows open in Birmingham and Oxford. The Lights of Noel at the Birmingham Race Course and the Festival of Lights at Choccolocco Park will open for the public starting today.
Several crews on scene of large building fire in Mountain Brook Village
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Several area fire crews were on the scene of a large commercial building fire in Mountain Brook Village Wednesday morning. According to the Homewood Fire Department, the Mountain Brook Village Ray and Poyner building was involved in the fire that started around 2 a.m. Homewood and Vestavia fire crews assisted […]
wvtm13.com
More cold weather before a Thanksgiving holiday warmup
Colder than average weather remains through the weekend with warmer temperatures next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. Temperatures started in the teens and low 20s across central Alabama Friday morning. Here's a roundup of some of those numbers:. Oneonta: 18. Gadsden: 19. Jasper: 21. Anniston: 22. Birmingham:...
wvtm13.com
Twenty degrees below average for Thursday as arctic air takes hold
Alabama’s weather stays colder than average through the weekend, but it looks milder and potentially wetter by Thanksgiving. Check the video forecast for the latest. Many spots were down into the 20's to begin Thursday morning, With clear skies and calm winds, widespread frost formed on many surfaces. We have lots of sunshine in the forecast for the afternoon, but temperatures will still struggle to warm. Look for highs to only make it into the mid to upper 40's, with low 40's for north Alabama. This is WELL below average for November!
wvtm13.com
Alabama road closed due to crash
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — From Springville Fire Department:. Marietta Road at the railroad tracks is closed until further notice due to an 18-wheeler accident. Please avoid this area. Will post when the road has been reopened.
wvtm13.com
Missing children from Talladega County found safe in Georgia
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — UPDATE: 4:10 p.m.: The sheriff's office says Clifton Buchanan had an initial court hearing, and bond was set at $25,000. Thanks to a tip, law enforcement officers were able to track down the person who had the children in Georgia. The TCSO says the girls were...
wvtm13.com
Preserving Birmingham's civil rights history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The efforts to restore and preserve Birmingham's Civil Rights history have become part of a bigger movement. Brent Leggs, executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, travels the country spearheading efforts to maintain the rich history of places like Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church.
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
3 men arrested, charged with burglarizing Rainbow City business
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three men were arrested Friday after eluding police for four days in a burglary case. On Monday, RCPD was notified of a possible burglary that was underway at a business located on Whorton Bend Road near Hwy. 77 at around 7 a.m. A witness had observed two men enter a […]
Renovations underway at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall is undergoing a massive facelift thanks to new ownership. According to Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny, the mall was once thriving and a hub for residents living in western Jefferson County. JC Penny and Parisian were once anchor stores at Western Hills Mall, but left over 15 years […]
wvtm13.com
Stores and churches lifting load for shoppers with rising inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving is exactly one week away and it's going to cost shoppers more to celebrate. According to Farm Bureau's annual survey, feeding 10 people will cost about $64—$10 more than last year. Stores in Central Alabama are trying to keep costs down for shoppers and...
2 Alabama residents killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
Urban League offers rent and utility assistance programs ahead of winter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We are in for another cold night and this recent drop in temperatures comes as many struggle to keep up high prices for basic essentials. Between inflation and high gas prices it’s expensive to live right now and now this cold snap ahead of winter has many families struggling to pay […]
Search over for Talladega County wanted man
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Woods has been located. The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a robbery. According to TCSO, officers are searching for Jaelund Woods. He is wanted for third-degree burglary. Woods, 23, is 5’9″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He was last seen […]
Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 28-year-old man that was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Brandon Tavarius Carpenter was shot while in the 500 block of 41st Street North. He was found around 1 p.m. and transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced […]
ABC 33/40 News
Residents mourn the loss of 14-year-old girl following east Birmingham shooting
A East Birmingham community is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez. Moriah was killed in a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning at the 500 Block of 80th Street North. According to witnesses, Moriah and 5 other people were in a Red SUV driving north. An unidentified man began...
Comments / 1