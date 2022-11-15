Read full article on original website
Marshall 23, Georgia Southern 10
MRSH_E.Horton 65 pass from Fancher (kick failed), 13:39. MRSH_Ahmed 33 pass from Fancher (Verhoff kick), 9:31. MRSH_Fancher 19 run (Verhoff kick), 7:04. GASO_Hood 27 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 2:16. Third Quarter. MRSH_FG Verhoff 36, 7:40. A_16,153. ___. MRSH GASO. First downs 29 20. Total Net Yards 529 384. Rushes-yards...
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 93, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 82
Percentages: FG .564, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Jossell 2-3, Hawkins 1-1, Hayman 1-1, Jackson-Posey 1-4, Cajuste 0-1, Ware 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson-Posey 2, Antwi-Boasiako, Tezeno). Turnovers: 13 (Cajuste 3, Hawkins 3, Antwi-Boasiako 2, Jossell 2, Hayman, Jackson-Posey, Ware). Steals: 14 (Tezeno...
Indiana 114, Orlando 113
Percentages: FG .429, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (F.Wagner 5-9, Bamba 3-8, Bol 2-3, Hampton 2-3, Suggs 2-6, Okeke 1-3, Ross 1-7, Houstan 0-1, Schofield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Suggs 3, Bol 2, Bamba). Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 4, Bamba 2, F.Wagner 2, Hampton).
LONG BEACH STATE 84, SAINT KATHERINE 55
Percentages: FG .321, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Romero 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 2-4, Vertiz 2-4, Petrusev 0-1, Amador 0-2, Harper 0-2, Parker 0-2, Anglo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odinigwe, Petrusev). Turnovers: 25 (Petrusev 5, Romero 5, Anglo 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Durham 2,...
Minnesota 112, Philadelphia 109
Percentages: FG .471, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Russell 3-6, Nowell 2-4, Towns 2-7, Edwards 2-10, Reid 1-1, McDaniels 1-2, Prince 1-3, Anderson 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edwards, McDaniels). Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 5, Russell 3, Towns 3, McDaniels 2, Prince 2,...
PRINCETON 62, MARIST 55
Percentages: FG .408, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Allocco 4-6, Langborg 3-11, Pierce 2-2, Peters 2-6, Austin 0-1, Evbuomwan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Evbuomwan, Langborg). Turnovers: 12 (Evbuomwan 3, Allocco 2, Kellman 2, Langborg 2, Austin, Lee, Pierce). Steals: 6 (Austin 2,...
KENNESAW STATE 71, APPALACHIAN STATE 67
Percentages: FG .439, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Rodgers 2-5, Burden 1-1, Cottle 1-1, Youngblood 1-1, Ademokoya 1-2, Stroud 1-3, Jennings 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stroud). Turnovers: 10 (Peterson 3, Burden 2, Robinson 2, Ademokoya, Jennings, Rodgers). Steals: 8 (Burden 3, Peterson 2,...
Southern beats Cal 74-66; SWAC keeps rolling against Pac-12
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Brion Whitley scored 18 points to lead Southern past winless California 74-66 on Friday night for its first win of the season. Southern (1-3) is the fourth team from the Southwestern Athletic Conference to collect a win against a Pac-12 Conference member this season. Dre’Shawn...
Lukosius, Taylor lead Butler past The Citadel 89-42
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simas Lukosius and Jayden Taylor scored 18 points apiece and Butler breezed to an 89-42 victory over The Citadel on Saturday night. Lukosius grabbed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Taylor sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Eric Hunter Jr. scored 15. The Citadel's Bulldogs...
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
Pittsburgh 61, Duquesne 45
DUQUESNE (3-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.316, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (McConnell 2-6, Myers 2-10, Hamilton 1-4, Bernard 1-5, Johnson 1-3, Wasylson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Townsend 3, Hamilton 1) Turnovers: 13 (Bernard 3, McConnell 3, Johnson 3, Hamilton 1, Townsend 1, Myers...
UC RIVERSIDE 106, OCCIDENTAL 30
Percentages: FG .210, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Williams 2-5, Clotfelter 1-3, Dosa 0-1, Hamermesh 0-1, Waldman 0-1, Hollerich 0-2, Shipp 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Hollerich 4, Hakl 3, Williams 3, Koretz 2, Cassidy, Dosa, Shipp, Waldman, Wilson). Steals: 9 (Dosa...
Allocco leads Princeton to 62-55 victory over Marist
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Allocco hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to help Princeton defeat Marist 62-55 on Saturday night. Tosan Evbuomwan added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (2-2). Ryan Langborg scored 11. Patrick Gardner led the Red Foxes (1-3) with 15...
No. 2 Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43
CAL POLY (1-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 30.000, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Kovacikova 3-3, Shah 2-4, Toure 1-1, Willett 1-2, Anousinh 1-3, Lichtie 1-3, Bourland 0-1, Dickson 0-1, Karlin 0-1, Wu 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bourland 1) Turnovers: 20 (Bourland 3, Kovacikova 3,...
California 27, Stanford 20
STAN_Leigber 1 run (Karty kick), 12:08. CAL_FG Longhetto 54, 10:00. CAL_FG Longhetto 38, :33. STAN_E.Higgins 9 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 8:31. CAL_M.Young 1 pass from Jac.Plummer (pass failed), 11:18. CAL_Sirmon 37 run (Ott pass from Jac.Plummer), 9:54. CAL_Ott 1 run (Longhetto kick), :58. STAN_FG Karty 61, :00. A_51,892. ___
Columbia 45, Cornell 22
CLMB_Giorgi 2 run (Felkins kick), 07:43. COR_Glover 14 pass from Wang (Kennedy kick), 01:14. CLMB_Jenkins 31 pass from Bell (Felkins kick), 13:41. COR_Robbert 5 pass from Wang (Kennedy kick), 10:27. CLMB_FG Felkins 28, 04:00. COR_Glover 16 pass from Wang (Glover pass from Holmes), 02:06. CLMB_McCombs 48 kickoff return (Felkins kick),...
Virginia transfer Taulapapa leads No. 15 Huskies over Buffs
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa, who transferred from Virginia, rushed for two touchdowns and 107 yards and the No. 15 Huskies beat Colorado 54-7 on Saturday for their fifth straight win. Taulapapa, who is mourning three of his former Virginia teammates who were fatally shot last weekend, scored from 8 and 2 yards out to get the Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) to a 21-0 lead. Cameron Davis added two more scores for Washington, which finished 7-0 at home. The victory gave coach Kalen DeBoer nine wins in his first season, a school record. And it kept the Huskies in the race for a berth in the conference title game with one contest to go, though they need lots of help after USC clinched a spot earlier Saturday. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passed for a season-low 229 yards, though he figured in the game’s most electric play. Penix handed the ball off to Jalen McMillan on the double reverse, then eventually found the receiver in the left flat. McMillan weaved through the secondary, breaking four tackles on the way to a 27-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead. He finished with eight catches for 98 yards.
Cook leads Missouri to 45-14 rout over New Mexico State
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Freezing temperatures couldn’t chill Missouri on Saturday night. Brady Cook tossed three touchdown passes, Luther Burden and Cody Schrader both scored twice and the Tigers rolled to a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State. The Aggies (4-6) showed spark on their opening drive with quarterback Diego Pavia completing his first three passes for 30 yards and running back Jamoni Jones chipping in 9 yards on the ground. But the New Mexico State drive stalled at the Missouri 36 as the Tigers’ defense began to impose its will, forcing seven consecutive incompletions before Pavia completed his next pass. The Tigers’ offense, for a change, clicked from the opening drive. Cook led an 11-play scoring drive capped off with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Burden. The freshman receiver took the tunnel screen from Cook and hurdled a defender in reaching the end zone, putting the Tigers (5-6) on top 7-0.
