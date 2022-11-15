Read full article on original website
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Reese Witherspoon Sells Stunning $7.35 Million Nashville Manor Home — See Inside! [Pictures]
Reese Witherspoon has sold her spectacular estate in Nashville, and pictures show a historic showplace that's been renovated to include all of the latest amenities without losing its classic appeal. Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, sold their 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 8,399-square-foot Southern manor home in a historic and...
WSMV
Co-hosts announced for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The celebration will air on the CBS Television Network. “When I...
Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Historic Southern Manor Home Being Torn Down by Developers [Pictures]
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's historic Southern manor home just outside of Nashville is reportedly being torn down by developers, just over a year after they bought it with a plan to conserve the property. Beechwood Hall is a two-story, log-built manor home that was originally built in the 1860s....
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison
Madison, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Look What You Made Me Do: Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of Taylor Swift tickets due to ‘insufficient’ supply
The general public sale of Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets was canceled one day before it was supposed to take place.
WSMV
New event venue burns in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
Iconic Nashville Venue Closing Its Doors
The venue will close after more than 50 years serving Music City.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Nashville
The Elliston Place Soda Shop is a classic Nashville breakfast spot with ice cream sundaes, entrees, specials, and more. This neighborhood favorite features a tiled wall and jukeboxes. The atmosphere is fun and relaxing, with a casual and friendly feel. The original location of Elliston Place Soda Shop opened in...
WKRN
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI
One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
fox17.com
Man accused of murdering coworker in Nashville arrested in East Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man accused of murdering a coworker at a construction site on Nolensville Pike this week has been arrested in East Tennessee. Metro Police say Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was taken into custody in Knox County by THP troopers. A homicide warrant was issued charging...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Longtime Nashville Restaurant Demolished After Decades Of Service
"What makes this even sadder is we'll never have this type of thing again."
4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts
Not everyone wants to spend the day cooking for Thanksgiving, but still that doesn’t mean they don’t want to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. 1Cracker Barrel. 2115 S. Church Street.
Man, teen charged after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection
The Clarksville Police Department says two people are in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead Tuesday afternoon.
WKRN
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with...
Traffic experiment to launch on I-24 in Nashville
Interstate 24 in South Nashville will serve as the site for a test dubbed the "world’s largest open-track traffic experiment."
whopam.com
Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody
The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
‘Unprecedented’ amount of homeless, hungry Sumner Co. students receive food from Hendersonville church
An unprecedented 237 homeless and food insecure children are reported in the community.
20-year-old driver smashes through multiple fences and deck in Spring Hill
Residents in a Spring Hill neighborhood are on pins and needles after another car left Port Royal Road, near Duplex Road, smashing through more fences, yards and decks.
Outsider.com
