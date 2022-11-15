ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Co-hosts announced for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The celebration will air on the CBS Television Network. “When I...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison

Madison, TN  (RestaurantNews.com)  Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

New event venue burns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Nashville

The Elliston Place Soda Shop is a classic Nashville breakfast spot with ice cream sundaes, entrees, specials, and more. This neighborhood favorite features a tiled wall and jukeboxes. The atmosphere is fun and relaxing, with a casual and friendly feel. The original location of Elliston Place Soda Shop opened in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI

One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody

The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
