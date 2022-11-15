Read full article on original website
WKRC
Father arrested for allegedly bringing gun to local high school
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The father of a Taft High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school, fightening students. Antonio Gunn went to the school Thursday after he found out his daughter was involved in a fight, according to court papers. Gunn was said to be...
WKRC
Leading sports betting site partners with Cincinnati casino to create sportsbook feature
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - In 45 days, Ohioans will be able to bet on sports, legally. Cincinnati is getting a brand new sportsbook location, too. In a few weeks, the ponies will get some company at Belterra Park Cincinnati, as the casino is partnering with FanDuel in creating a sportsbook feature.
WKRC
4 final candidates selected for police chief of CPD
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is closer to having a new police chief. The list of 13 candidates has been narrowed down to four finalists. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge is on that list. She was named to the top job in February after Chief Eliot Issac retired. Besides Theetge, the Cincinnati...
WKRC
Pickleball fever rises in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These days, you’re more likely to find a needle in a haystack than you are to find an open pickleball court at Sawyer Point. Some of these pickleball enthusiasts have the game on the brain 24/7 -- one of them, 365. “We played in the snow...
WKRC
CPS Superintendent hosts roundtable to address transportation concerns
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Public School Superintendent Iranetta Wright wants to tackle problems with buses and hosted a roundtable to address concerns. Local 12 learned the district is facing several challenges when it comes to getting students to and from school on time. Bus rates are sitting at about 80%...
WKRC
NKU announces upcoming departure of president
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - The president of Northern Kentucky University is leaving his job. The announcement came Thursday night after an emergency meeting of NKU's Board of Regents. A news release says the board and Dr. Ashish Vaidya determined quote "The time is now for a leadership transition". “It...
WKRC
Missing 8-year-old Cincinnati boy found safe
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati police say a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Allen Hinton left his home on Winneste Avenue in Winton Terrace at 4 p.m. and was supposed to return at 8 p.m. Thursday after he went to the Kroger on Kenard Avenue with a friend. He...
WKRC
The Skinny Podcast: Talking Sports w/ Rick Broering (11/17/2022)
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner was joined by Rick Broering to discuss a variety of topics. Local college hoops roundup including NKU's big win over Cincinnati. Can the Bengals win five of their last eight coming out of the bye week?. Bengals injury...
WKRC
Fentanyl intercepted, local network aims to prevent drug overdoses in the area
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Several kilos of fentanyl were intercepted before they reached their destination in Hamilton County on Friday. Having fewer drugs on the street is a good thing, but it comes with a deadly symptom. The numbers show that there is usually an increase in drug overdoses.
WKRC
Country music singer Michael Moeller performs on GMC ahead of Southgate House Revival show
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It was once said, that country music is three chords and the truth. Local singer-songwriter Michael Moeller is following in the footsteps of some of the country music greats. Michael talked about his music and gave a sneak preview of a concert on Nov. 18.
WKRC
Suspect in custody after Fairfield shooting injures 1
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested after Fairfield Police found a man who was found shot at an apartment complex. Police were called to the Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Drive just before 9 a.m. The victim, 22-year-old Juan Vegas, was shot in the apartment's parking lot. The victim...
WKRC
Man accused bringing box cutters onto CVG flight to face judge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man who allegedly brought two box cutters aboard a CVG flight is set to face a judge Friday. Flight 1761 from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Tampa on Nov. 11 had to be diverted to Atlanta. Authorities say William Liebisch pulled out a box cutter on...
WKRC
Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
WKRC
Police investigating after man found shot to death in Roselawn
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Saturday morning. Officers found 41-year-old Thomas Duncan shot to death outside of a residence on Glen Orchard Lane in Roselawn just before 5 a.m. Family members present at the scene claim Duncan was at a club about an hour before the shooting.
WKRC
Freestore Foodbank teams up with Reds Community Fund to feed families for Thanksgiving
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The Freestore Foodbank and the Reds Community Fund teamed up to feed thousands of families. On Thursday, November 17, they held a drive thru food distribution for families who may need extra help this holiday season. With rising costs of food, the Freestore Foodbank is seeing...
WKRC
Video: Kings Island prepares the park for upcoming Winterfest
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Winterfest at Kings Island opens next Friday but preparations have been going on for weeks to get the park ready for the holidays. It took workers three and a half weeks to turn the Royal Fountain into an ice skating week, according to Kings Island. It takes 30,000 gallons of water to make the icy surface that's 240 feet by 78 feet.
WKRC
Deceased man charged with woman's 1978 murder, linked to 3 others
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than 44 years later, a prosecutor has charged the man who allegedly raped and murdered a 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student. A Hamilton County grand jury posthumously indicted Ralph Howell in Cheryl Thompson's 1978 rape and murder, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday. "Law enforcement...
WKRC
Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery reopening shuttered restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati craft brewery is reopening its restaurant that closed with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, and bringing on an acclaimed local chef to help. Fifty West Brewing Co., one of the earliest craft breweries to open in Cincinnati, debuting at 7605 Wooster Pike...
WKRC
Kitchen fire causes heavy damage to Blue Ash home
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people have been displaced after a fire in Blue Ash Saturday morning. The Blue Ash Fire Department says flames broke out in the kitchen of a home on Ridgecrest Lane around 11 a.m. Three people were inside the home when the fire started but were able to get out.
