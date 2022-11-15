MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Winterfest at Kings Island opens next Friday but preparations have been going on for weeks to get the park ready for the holidays. It took workers three and a half weeks to turn the Royal Fountain into an ice skating week, according to Kings Island. It takes 30,000 gallons of water to make the icy surface that's 240 feet by 78 feet.

