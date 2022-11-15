Read full article on original website
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 10/21/22-11/4/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
ALDI to open newest Lehigh Valley location on Thursday, with another to follow in 2023
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Grocery chain ALDI is continuing to expand its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. The retailer, offering “a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value,” on Thursday plans to hold a grand opening of its newest store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in South Whitehall Township's Dorneyville Shopping Center.
Pennsylvania got a C-minus for its roads, bridges, parks, more. Find out why it’s not an A.
The American Society of Civil Engineers released its report card for Pa.’s infrastructure Tuesday.
Neighbors say Whitehall Township quarry blasting is shaking their homes. Can anything be done?
The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners heard a presentation on blasting at the New Enterprise Egypt Quarry and how it was affecting nearby residents.
Lehigh Valley weather: (Barely) measurable snow could fall in A-B-E area, forecasts show
So, how much is it going to snow Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey?. The National Weather Service, in its forecast for the lower elevations along Interstate 78, shows less than a half an inch during daylight, and less than a half an inch after dark.
2022-23 winter forecasts: Snow or no? Here’s what 8 forecasters say for the Lehigh Valley.
Last winter in the Lehigh Valley got a little snow, just 19 inches, and it didn’t even get going until January. The winter before that got a lot — 58 inches, mostly from one monster storm. So what can we expect from the 2022-23 winter?. Long-range winter forecasts...
Rare whiskies to be offered in limited release lottery by Pa. Liquor Control Board
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will award lottery registrants the opportunity to purchase 1,590 bottles of rare whiskeys, including 1,440 bottles of the highly sought Van Winkle products. Source: pennnews.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow? How cold will it get?
First came the snow and after a brief respite, on comes the cold, weather forecasts show. Clouds and any bit of rain left from Tuesday’s snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain storm will wrap up after a possibly foggy rush hour or two and sunny skies will eventually lift the high temperature on Wednesday to 50 degrees, just a bit below normal for the day, the National Weather Service says.
‘Invasive plants, insects and animals eat into the bottom line’: Pa. officials launch survey to determine costs of invasive species
The Pennsylvania Governor’s Invasive Species Council is asking residents to complete an online survey in order to study the effects of invasive species on residents, focusing on costs. Source: Morningcall.
Lehigh Valley weather: Up to 2 inches of snow for Poconos on Tuesday night, mostly rain here
The Poconos will see accumulating snow Tuesday night. The Lehigh Valley? Maybe some flurries amid the rain. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and northern Pennsylvania, including points north of the Lehigh Valley. Schuylkill, Carbon and Monroe counties all fall under the advisory; so does Sussex County in New Jersey.
‘Astounding’ results from NJ’s plastic bag ban, 6 months in
Just six months into a statewide ban on single-use paper and plastic bags, billions of these bags have avoided circulation in New Jersey, advocates say. By the middle of next year, it's estimated that the state's law will have saved more than 8 billion bags, at food stores alone, from entering the cycle, and eventually waterways and landfills.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Hazardous Road Conditions Expected, Snow Predicted In Pennsylvania: NWS
Winter weather of snow and ice fall is predicted in western and central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Nov. 15 through 16, 2022, according to the National Weather Service State College. Wet snow is expected to start around 1p.m with accumulations of less than 1 inch to 3 inches in central Pennsylvania...
STORM WATCH: Frigid temps, rain and possible wintry mix later
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says we are on Storm Watch for Tuesday with a very slight possibility that areas of North Jersey could see some wintry precipitation later tonight.
Lehigh Valley weather: Season’s first snow flurries may be this week as warm November flips
The first 12 days of November saw more 70-degree days than all of October in the Lehigh Valley. Now, the wintry weather is here. Expect highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s, and yes even some chances for snow flurries through this week. “We’re looking at a very cool...
LVHN in worthy fight against Aetna, but its approach is creating panic | Turkeys & Trophies
We’re not privy to what’s happening in talks between Lehigh Valley Health Network and Aetna, nor should we be. Both parties are entitled to negotiate terms of how they do business together behind closed doors. But those doors flew wide open this week when the health network sent out a warning that it will no longer accept Aetna insurance plans effective March 13, 2023. The network in a video message on its website blames Aetna, claiming the insurer since 2017 has been “taking steps behind the scenes to delay or even deny coverage.” Aetna, for its part, says it is dedicated to providing affordable care, considers LVHN a valued partner and will consider negotiating in good faith. We have no reason to doubt LVHN has a legitimate concern that it’s fighting to fix. Still, we can’t help but feel the LVHN’'s strategy is doing a disservice to the tens of thousands of patients in eastern Pennsylvania who currently carry an Aetna card in their wallet. Is the problem so pervasive that it’s worth putting all these patients into a panic over what their medical care options will look like in early 2023? And if so, why haven’t other health networks taken similar action? To that end, why wouldn’t LVHN and St. Luke’s University Health Network work together to gain more leverage? Sure, they’re competitors but you’d think they could put that aside on this issue for the benefit of the communities they serve. These are all reasonable questions that go unanswered in the video message and, ironically, in the “Frequently Asked Questions” section under the video message. An LVHN spokesperson told lehighvalleylive.com it is not conducting interviews about the issue. LVHN did note, however, in the FAQ that “this is a fluid situation and a lot can change in 120 days” — a signal that the looming crisis for patients could be averted. We wish the health network success in the effort, but would suggest that the next time it’s compelled to make such a threat, its leaders are better prepared to answer questions from the public in a timely manner. Dropping a 3-minute, 30-second video and an FAQ that’s short on key answers is insufficient given the stakes. A virtual town hall or, at least, granting interviews with local media after the news broke would’ve been better moves.
Pennsylvania: This is the No. 1 ‘Tourist Trap’ in the State
Pennsylvania has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actually a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favorite “tourist trap” is probably anything that displays the fall colors, because I love the autumn foliage.
Challenges to Montgomery County ballots likely to determine Pa. House control
Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives likely will be determined by 59 provisional ballots in Montgomery County’s closely contested 151st Legislative District. Democratic challenger Melissa Ceratto holds a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, a spokesperson for Montgomery County said. Earlier this week, Stephens held...
Top 3 Lehigh Valley concerts: Vanilla Ice, Yes, and Rod Picott
This week’s Top 3 Lehigh Valley area concerts coming to PPL Center, Wind Creek Event Center, and Godfrey Daniels.
‘Mr. Pocono’ Robert Uguccioni remembered for devotion to resort region
For four decades, Bob Uguccioni worked tirelessly as executive director of what is now known as the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau to make the Poconos one of the top vacation and recreation destinations in the East. His family announced his death in a Facebook post Sunday; he was 87. Source:...
Lehigh Valley schools face a ‘mental health emergency.’ How are they handling it?
More than 40% of local high school and middle school kids report they feel depressed most days, according to a recent study. More than 10% report they’ve tried suicide at least once, according to the study released Tuesday by the Lehigh Valley Justice Initiative. The local numbers coincide with...
