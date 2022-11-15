Ohio has arguably its biggest game Tuesday, and head coach Tim Albin knows it. The Bobcats will be competing with Bowling Green for the Mid-American Conference East Title and a spot in the MAC Championship. However, starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke is injured, and the Falcons are coming off an exciting 42-35 win over Toledo, who already clinched a spot in the Championship game.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO