Check Out Rochester’s Favorite ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants
Rochester, Minnesota has a lot of chain and local restaurants that truly are phenomenal. Red Cow opened up recently, Marrow will be opening in the Spring of 2023, I'm hearing rumors that another familiar place is going to reopen too. But if someone asked you where the "hole in the wall" restaurants were in town, which ones would be on your list? See if your answers match any of the responses I got from fans below.
Kat Kountry 105
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
LOOK: 1915 Rochester Home Has Enormous Hearth and Refrigerator
This is the soundtrack for this story. I've got my love to keep me warm... The Home at 518 7th Avenue SW in Rochester, Minnesota is built for all seasons, but for winter it is an especially strong choice (especially at $375,000). Sitting by the fire within an enormous hearth,...
New Video: Rochester’s Flag Waving Joe Cheering Patients In Blizzard
Pullquotes alignment="full"]<p>(He) Made me smile when I definitely needed a smile!</p><p> </p>[/pullquotes]. To Rochester, Minnesota, and thousands and thousands of patients visiting each day, the guy on Second Street SW. waving flags is a symbol of the love and hope each of us needs in our life. Flag Waving Joe...
Elderly Minnesota Man Hurt in Crash Near Austin
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Waltham, MN man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash between Austin and Blooming Prairie Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 81-year-old Robert Invalson was driving his Ford Ranger north on Hwy. 218 when he lost control of his vehicle on ice. The pick-up went off the road and crashed into the ditch at the intersection with 320th St. about 10 miles north of Austin around 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota’s First Japanese Donut Shop is 70 Minutes from Rochester
Most people really love a good donut. Every time donuts are brought into the office I can't say no. We have so many great spots in southeast Minnesota to get a donut but there's one spot about 70 minutes from Rochester that's like nothing else you can find in Minnesota.
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
Why this Southeast Minnesota Town is Called the ‘Miami of Minnesota’
Earlier this week I wrote about an Airbnb in southeast Minnesota (I'll add the photos of the place at the bottom of this post) when I came across something really strange. The host of this Airbnb said in the listing that the town it's in is considered the 'Miami of Minnesota'. What the heck? I had never heard that before. So I had to do some digging.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
KAAL-TV
Body found with gunshot to the head in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester police department is investigating a body found on the grounds of The Square on 31st Apartments complex Saturday morning. Officers on the scene say they got the the tip around 11:30 a.m. from a tenant saying they found a body lying on the south end of the grounds.
Another Slick Morning Commute In Southeast Minnesota
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Morning commuters are dealing with a third straight morning of slippery roads. The National Weather Service says the majority of roads in the region are either partially covered or fully covered with snow and ice. MnDOT’s 511 website shows plows are out clearing and treating major roads throughout the region.
Rochester Business Handing Out 100+ Free Turkeys On Friday
'Tis the season when we need to start defrosting our turkey for the big Thanksgiving Day. This year though, more people are struggling to pay their bills and with the price of meat continuing to increase, a turkey just isn't doable for Thanksgiving. A generous Rochester, Minnesota is stepping up to help this holiday season and is giving away 112 turkeys on Friday.
KIMT
Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft
OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
Don’t Freak Out When You See Horses in Rochester!
If you've never gone on a sleigh ride during the Christmas season, you've got to put this on your bucket list! Sleigh rides are BACK in Rochester, Minnesota on December 18th this holiday season and you can grab tickets now!. Sleigh Rides are Back in Rochester, Minnesota for the Holidays...
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
One Of The Popular Rochester Radio Stations Is Now Christmas 24/7
One of Rochester, Minnesota's biggest radio stations stopped playing popular songs from the '80s, '90s, and favorites from today. They have officially flipped the switch to another type of music - Christmas! (And they've also got Taylor Swift tickets! If you would love to win those, check out the info below.)
KIMT
1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
Top 10 Neighborhoods in Rochester with the Most Amazing Christmas Lights
I'm not sure what the feeling is exactly or the right word to use to describe it other than "magical" but that's what I feel when I see Christmas lights sparkling and twinkling all over Rochester, Minnesota. We've got some amazing neighborhoods with homes that have go all out too and to help save you some driving, I found 10 of the best neighborhoods in town where you can feel the Christmas spirit.
Feds Say Rochester Man Led Large-Scale Meth Trafficking Ring
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for being the ringleader of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation based in Rochester. US Attorney Andrew Lugar says 40-year-old Jerry Lee Milliken went before a federal judge on Thursday and...
