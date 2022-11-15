ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Check Out Rochester’s Favorite ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants

Rochester, Minnesota has a lot of chain and local restaurants that truly are phenomenal. Red Cow opened up recently, Marrow will be opening in the Spring of 2023, I'm hearing rumors that another familiar place is going to reopen too. But if someone asked you where the "hole in the wall" restaurants were in town, which ones would be on your list? See if your answers match any of the responses I got from fans below.
ROCHESTER, MN
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota

Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
ROCHESTER, MN
Elderly Minnesota Man Hurt in Crash Near Austin

Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Waltham, MN man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash between Austin and Blooming Prairie Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 81-year-old Robert Invalson was driving his Ford Ranger north on Hwy. 218 when he lost control of his vehicle on ice. The pick-up went off the road and crashed into the ditch at the intersection with 320th St. about 10 miles north of Austin around 5:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, MN
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Body found with gunshot to the head in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester police department is investigating a body found on the grounds of The Square on 31st Apartments complex Saturday morning. Officers on the scene say they got the the tip around 11:30 a.m. from a tenant saying they found a body lying on the south end of the grounds.
ROCHESTER, MN
Another Slick Morning Commute In Southeast Minnesota

Undated (KROC-AM News)- Morning commuters are dealing with a third straight morning of slippery roads. The National Weather Service says the majority of roads in the region are either partially covered or fully covered with snow and ice. MnDOT’s 511 website shows plows are out clearing and treating major roads throughout the region.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Business Handing Out 100+ Free Turkeys On Friday

'Tis the season when we need to start defrosting our turkey for the big Thanksgiving Day. This year though, more people are struggling to pay their bills and with the price of meat continuing to increase, a turkey just isn't doable for Thanksgiving. A generous Rochester, Minnesota is stepping up to help this holiday season and is giving away 112 turkeys on Friday.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft

OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
STACYVILLE, IA
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County.  Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
RICE COUNTY, MN
Don’t Freak Out When You See Horses in Rochester!

If you've never gone on a sleigh ride during the Christmas season, you've got to put this on your bucket list! Sleigh rides are BACK in Rochester, Minnesota on December 18th this holiday season and you can grab tickets now!. Sleigh Rides are Back in Rochester, Minnesota for the Holidays...
ROCHESTER, MN
1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Top 10 Neighborhoods in Rochester with the Most Amazing Christmas Lights

I'm not sure what the feeling is exactly or the right word to use to describe it other than "magical" but that's what I feel when I see Christmas lights sparkling and twinkling all over Rochester, Minnesota. We've got some amazing neighborhoods with homes that have go all out too and to help save you some driving, I found 10 of the best neighborhoods in town where you can feel the Christmas spirit.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

