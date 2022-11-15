Dancing with the Sports Stars: Holmen students raise more than $23,000 for family who lost daughter to Lymphoma

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) – Holmen students put on their dancing shoes for a great cause.

On Monday night, the high school’s athletes and a marketing class put on the 10th annual Dancing with the Sports Stars.

One athlete pairs up with a member of the dance team to perform.

Eight dancing duos took the stage.

This show was a fundraiser for the Lee family. The family lost a daughter, Laslie Lee, to lymphoma in September. Laslie was in 6th grade.

Dalton Thienes, a student in the sports and entertainment marketing class, said he was glad to help.

“It’s just to help support a family and good to bring the community together for a cause,” said Thienes.

The show wasn’t the only fundraiser.

Students also ran a bake sale, a silent auction and a photo booth.

Altogether, the event raised $23,828 for the Lee family.

