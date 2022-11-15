CPS board approves increase in substitute pay, new legislative priorities

Read full article on original website
'Pay as you throw' waste system criticized at public comment meeting
Columbia residents voiced their displeasure with the city-issued logo bags for their low quality and the manner of implementation, as well as problems they have caused as a result. A meeting Thursday night in the Columbia City Council chambers invited residents to provide comment on the possible switch to a...
Police chief promotes Fusus program ahead of City Council meeting
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones gave another public push Friday for the Fusus surveillance camera technology he is asking City Council to approve on Monday. In comments via Zoom to the weekly Muleskinners Democratic club meeting, Jones repeated many of the advantages he sees for the Police Department and addressed questions the community has raised since his initial proposal.
Missouri 45, New Mexico State 14 (4Q)
6:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: ESPNU | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 4:21: New Mexico State, Gavin Frakes 13-yard touchdown run (Ethan Albertson PAT is good). Missouri 45, New Mexico State 14. 9:55: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 43-yard field goal. Missouri 45, New Mexico...
Students package over 50,000 meals for Serve-a-Thon fundraiser
Students at Christian Fellowship School packaged 50,012 meals Thursday that will be distributed to those in need as part of their annual fundraiser, Serve-a-Thon. The meals from the fundraiser will go to local food banks in the central Missouri area, including The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri and the St. Francis House. The meals will also be distributed to Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Springfield, that serves over 465,000 children in more than six countries.
Hickman student detained after shooting threat written on bathroom stall
A Hickman High School student has been detained after a shooting threat written on a bathroom stall at the school, according to district Superintendent Brian Yearwood and the Columbia Police Department. Columbia police said the juvenile was detained Thursday afternoon for “first-degree making a terrorist threat.”
Hickman alum awarded prestigious Rhodes Scholarship
Veer Sangha, a 2018 graduate of Hickman High School and now a senior at Yale University, has won the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. The scholarship allows students to study at Oxford University for two to three years with all expenses paid, according to a news release from the Rhodes Trust.
Leaving town for Thanksgiving? Here's how to keep your home safe over break
A number of Columbia residents and MU students are planning to spend their Thanksgiving breaks out of town. As the holiday approaches, here are some precautionary steps to take before leaving. Gale Blomenkamp, assistant chief at the Boone County Fire Protection District, provided a few tips for fire prevention.
Missouri prepares for late-season, nonconference showdown against New Mexico State
Missouri’s first season in the Southeastern Conference suffered a significant blow in November 2012, when Syracuse quarterback Ryan Nassib found Alec Lemon down the sideline with 25 seconds left for a game-winning touchdown. The Tigers led 17-3 right before halftime and 27-24 with under two minutes left, but they...
'Tiger Kickoff Show': New Mexico State and senior day preview
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 20th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers preview Missouri versus New Mexico State and the "senior day" festivities. Missouri is coming off of a demoralizing loss to Tennessee and looking to bounce back against a New Mexico State team that got their first win on the road since 2018 just a few weeks ago.
The MU swim team prepares for the second heat
I am a senior at the University of Missouri Columbia studying Photojournalism and Social Media. I am working as a photojournalist and social media manager.
Mary Judith "Judy" Elam Oct. 21, 1943 — Nov. 4, 2022
Mary Judith “Judy” Elam of Columbia peacefully passed away at The Stuart House in Centralia Nov. 4, 2022, with her daughter, Robin, by her side. She was 79. Judy was born Oct. 21, 1943 in Bethany, Missouri, to the late John William Randolph Elam and Bonnie Corrine (Woy) Elam. She wed Albert “Allie” Fuemmeler in Glasgow, Missouri, in 1962. They were married until 1981.
Cox, Stephens out for Missouri against New Mexico State
Michael Cox and Tyler Stephens were listed on Missouri’s injury report Thursday for the first time this season. The running back and tight end are out against New Mexico State. The Tigers didn’t disclose injuries for either player, but Stephens left the Tennessee game Saturday with what appeared to...
Bands, candy, holiday-themed floats in the annual Jefferson City Christmas parade
Every year, Jefferson City holds the Jaycees Christmas Parade in the heart of downtown. This year, the 83rd annual parade will take place at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 with the theme “A Musical Christmas.”. For 83 years, this parade has kicked off the holiday season featuring dozens of floats...
MU Swim and Dive dominates Day 3 of Mizzou Invite
Missouri men's and women's swim and dive teams completed Day 3 of the Mizzou Invite on Friday. Clement Secchi recorded the fastest 200-yard fly time in the NCAA this season with a time of 1 minute, 41.81 seconds.
'A Time to Give Thanks' continues free hot meal Thanksgiving tradition
The annual Columbia event A Time to Give Thanks will continue to offer thousands of free meals this Thanksgiving amid rising food prices. The nonprofit Powerhouse Community Development Corporation is hosting the event for a second time, although it was started in 1997 by former Columbia City Councilperson Almeta Crayton and later by her godson Kentrell Minton.
Rock Bridge boys soccer falls short in Class 4 state semifinal
Rock Bridge boys soccer fell just short in the Class 4 state semifinal, losing 3-2 to reigning champion Rockhurst in a tightly contested match Friday in Fenton. The Bruins jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but couldn't hold on, giving up three goals before the halftime whistle. A second half goal from Nicholas Schneider brought them within one, but the Hawklets outlasted the Columbia side.
Holiday craft markets offer fun for the whole family
As the holidays approach, different organizations around Boone County will hold holiday markets that feature food, crafts and entertainment.
What to know about Missouri’s next opponent: Mississippi Valley State
Missouri returns to action to defend its undefeated record on Sunday against Mississippi Valley State at Mizzou Arena. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and SEC+ at 6:30 p.m. The Tigers are coming off a four day break after playing three games in five days. In its previous outing, Missouri reached the 100-point mark for the first time this season with a 105-80 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday. Five Tigers scored in double digits, led by D’Moi Hodge’s 30-point performance.
Magic Tree has been attracting visitors for more than 25 years
For more than two decades, the Magic Tree has delighted people in Columbia with the sight of an intricate display of colored lights. The tree sits in the grassy center of the Village of Cherry Hill, and while it has been a holiday tradition since 1995, the tree has only been at its new location for just over a decade.
Missouri offers 2023 JUCO prospect Blake Butler
As Missouri men’s basketball’s 2022-23 season rolls on, the Tigers continue to search for future talent. On Thursday, MU extended an offer to East Mississippi Community College guard Blake Butler. Butler is in his sophomore campaign with the Lions. He averaged 14.5 points per game as a freshman...
