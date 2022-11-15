CPS board approves increase in substitute pay, new legislative priorities

Students at Christian Fellowship School packaged 50,012 meals Thursday that will be distributed to those in need as part of their annual fundraiser, Serve-a-Thon. The meals from the fundraiser will go to local food banks in the central Missouri area, including The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri and the St. Francis House. The meals will also be distributed to Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Springfield, that serves over 465,000 children in more than six countries.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO