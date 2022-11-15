ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klahowya Eagles land girls soccer state title for third time in school history

SHORELINE — Tori Peters hit the sweet spot, firing a right-footed free kick from 35 yards away. As the ball made its way toward Lynden Christian's net in the 38th minute of Saturday's Class 1A girls soccer state championship game at Shoreline Stadium, Peters saw it bending toward the upper right corner. Klahowya's senior captain prepared herself for two possibilities: joy or disappointment. ...
