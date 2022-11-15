Read full article on original website
Miller and Veterans Memorial versus the Valley in Area Playoffs
The Miller Bucs and Veterans Memorial Eagles represent CCISD against the Valley in the Area Playoffs.
Bears and Falcons Game Day Preview
Justin Fields tries to get a win in his hometown as the Bears try to ccontinue their assault on NFL rushing record.
Corpus Christi, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Corpus Christi. The Vela High School football team will have a game with Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
Hernández: Instead of a crowning achievement, Chip Kelly blows chance at national relevancy
Chip Kelly was on the verge of finally making UCLA a nationally relevant team. With the Bruins stunning loss to USC, he might never get another chance.
CCISD Athletic Facilities in high demand for postseason football
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is able to host several sporting events at once, which makes it easy for out-of-town schools to choose CCISD for postseason games. Like right now for football season and earlier for volleyball season. Hosting several games not only benefits...
Klahowya Eagles land girls soccer state title for third time in school history
SHORELINE — Tori Peters hit the sweet spot, firing a right-footed free kick from 35 yards away. As the ball made its way toward Lynden Christian's net in the 38th minute of Saturday's Class 1A girls soccer state championship game at Shoreline Stadium, Peters saw it bending toward the upper right corner. Klahowya's senior captain prepared herself for two possibilities: joy or disappointment. ...
College football games today: Michigan vs Ohio State headlines Week 13 college football schedule
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them and TV schedule
