Darrell Brooks receives sentence
Why are the street lights purple?
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For Life
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposal
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing Trial
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee home, police find 130+ casings
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police recovered 137 bullet casings at a home on the city's north side Thursday night, Nov. 17. MPD, which released information about the incident Saturday afternoon, said it happened near 88th and Hampton around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The shots were fired into a home. Police are looking...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man dead near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 43-year-old Milwaukee man near 37th and Hopkins on Saturday Nov.19. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The Milwaukee man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Milwaukee Police Department found a 9mm handgun at the scene. Officials...
Vehicle crashes into building, catches fire: one killed
The Milwaukee Police Department said one person has died following a car crash Friday night. The crash happened near 2nd and Maple shortly before 9 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl found safe, had been last seen near 33rd and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. The 14-year-old had been last seen Nov. 16. The original missing person notice is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing girl. Brooklyn Brown was last seen on Nov....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Purse stolen from Menomonee Falls Woodman's parking lot, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly stole a purse from Woodman's Food Market on Thursday, Nov. 17. Police said the suspect stole a purse that contained several personal identification documents from a car at Woodman's Food Market in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children seriously injured
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Springbrook and Highway 31 that sent two children to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers extricated two children from one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car crashes into Milwaukee building, catches fire; driver dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person is dead after their car crashed into a building and caught fire Friday night, Nov. 18. Intense fire and smoke filled the air near 2nd and Maple just before 9 p.m. Darryl Carter was just a block away, but said you could see the large hole in the building for miles.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Girl shot, Milwaukee woman charged admits to firing gun
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is charged with second-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct after a girl was shot on the city's north side Monday, Nov. 14. Prosecutors said Ajanay Pembelton admitted to firing a shot inside an apartment building – but said she did not intend to hurt the girl.
One killed near Hopkins and Hampton
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man arrested in relation to a ‘suspicious death’ after woman was found dead in her home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested in regard to the death of a woman who was found dead in her home on November 12. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 16, officers continued their investigation into the ‘suspicious death’. FDLPD executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of East Merrill Avenue.
WISN
Burlington police say Delavan man called woman a "witch" while randomly attacking her in driveway
BURLINGTON, Wis. — Burlington police say a Delavan man randomly attacked a woman in a driveway and even tried to kill her. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 8:16 a.m., Burlington Police say they were dispatched to the area near Perkins Boulevard and Madison Street for a report of a woman yelling for help. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, later identified as Richard Sallmann, assaulting a woman with a jacket wrapped around her head. Officers say they intervened and stopped the attack.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, man dead in vacant building near 37th and Walnut
Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 37th and Walnut on Tuesday morning. The victim, a man, was found dead inside a vacant building.
wlip.com
Zion Police Investigating 3rd Homicide In Less Than Two Weeks
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a homicide, the 3rd in the city in under two weeks. Police say they responded Wednesday evening to the 27-hundred block of Hebron Avenue. Upon arrival they found a man with bullet wounds outside. That victim, identified as 42-year-old David Garibay of Zion, was transported to Vista East in Waukegan where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests announced in the case, nor has a motive been released. The incident remains under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
seehafernews.com
51-Year-Old Fond du Lac Woman Found Dead, Police Say the Death is “Suspicious”
The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating what they are terming a “suspicious” death. Officers were sent to the 100 block of East Merrill Avenue at 8:15 Saturday morning to perform a welfare check on a 51-year-old woman. She was found dead inside the home. Detectives are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King
A Milwaukee man is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. He's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't know where he is.
whbl.com
Shots Fired, 22-Year-Old in Custody
Gunfire rang out near the Oscar on Sheboygan’s south side on Monday evening, but nobody was injured. Sheboygan Police say they got the report of a disturbance in the 1500 Block of Espy Way just before 6 p.m. As officers were responding, the suspect, a 22-year-old woman, discharged the firearm and was taken into custody on numerous charges. The investigation is ongoing, however police say that there’s no danger to the public.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman found dead during welfare check; police shoot man
Milwaukee police shot a man early Monday morning, Nov. 14 near Booth and Meinecke in the city's Riverwest neighborhood. Inside the home, officers found the body of a 75-year-old woman.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sheriff’s Department responded to nearly 20 calls during Thursday evening storm
Adverse weather led to a rash of weather and traffic-related calls for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Thursday evening, although no road closures were reported. Sgt. David Wright said that, from 5 pm through midnight, they responded to one crash with injury, 11 property-damage crashes and five assist motorists calls.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield 'quick change' theft; police seek to ID suspect
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are investigating a theft that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Corner Market on Bluemound Road. According to police, an unknown Hispanic male entered the Corner Market and did a "Quick Change" theft of money. The suspect came to the location in a dark-colored Ford...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
