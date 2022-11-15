ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired into Milwaukee home, police find 130+ casings

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police recovered 137 bullet casings at a home on the city's north side Thursday night, Nov. 17. MPD, which released information about the incident Saturday afternoon, said it happened near 88th and Hampton around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The shots were fired into a home. Police are looking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man dead near 37th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 43-year-old Milwaukee man near 37th and Hopkins on Saturday Nov.19. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The Milwaukee man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Milwaukee Police Department found a 9mm handgun at the scene. Officials...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl found safe, had been last seen near 33rd and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. The 14-year-old had been last seen Nov. 16. The original missing person notice is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing girl. Brooklyn Brown was last seen on Nov....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Purse stolen from Menomonee Falls Woodman's parking lot, man sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly stole a purse from Woodman's Food Market on Thursday, Nov. 17. Police said the suspect stole a purse that contained several personal identification documents from a car at Woodman's Food Market in...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children seriously injured

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Springbrook and Highway 31 that sent two children to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers extricated two children from one...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car crashes into Milwaukee building, catches fire; driver dead

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person is dead after their car crashed into a building and caught fire Friday night, Nov. 18. Intense fire and smoke filled the air near 2nd and Maple just before 9 p.m. Darryl Carter was just a block away, but said you could see the large hole in the building for miles.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Girl shot, Milwaukee woman charged admits to firing gun

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is charged with second-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct after a girl was shot on the city's north side Monday, Nov. 14. Prosecutors said Ajanay Pembelton admitted to firing a shot inside an apartment building – but said she did not intend to hurt the girl.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man arrested in relation to a ‘suspicious death’ after woman was found dead in her home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested in regard to the death of a woman who was found dead in her home on November 12. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 16, officers continued their investigation into the ‘suspicious death’. FDLPD executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of East Merrill Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WISN

Burlington police say Delavan man called woman a "witch" while randomly attacking her in driveway

BURLINGTON, Wis. — Burlington police say a Delavan man randomly attacked a woman in a driveway and even tried to kill her. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 8:16 a.m., Burlington Police say they were dispatched to the area near Perkins Boulevard and Madison Street for a report of a woman yelling for help. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, later identified as Richard Sallmann, assaulting a woman with a jacket wrapped around her head. Officers say they intervened and stopped the attack.
BURLINGTON, WI
wlip.com

Zion Police Investigating 3rd Homicide In Less Than Two Weeks

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a homicide, the 3rd in the city in under two weeks. Police say they responded Wednesday evening to the 27-hundred block of Hebron Avenue. Upon arrival they found a man with bullet wounds outside. That victim, identified as 42-year-old David Garibay of Zion, was transported to Vista East in Waukegan where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests announced in the case, nor has a motive been released. The incident remains under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
ZION, IL
whbl.com

Shots Fired, 22-Year-Old in Custody

Gunfire rang out near the Oscar on Sheboygan’s south side on Monday evening, but nobody was injured. Sheboygan Police say they got the report of a disturbance in the 1500 Block of Espy Way just before 6 p.m. As officers were responding, the suspect, a 22-year-old woman, discharged the firearm and was taken into custody on numerous charges. The investigation is ongoing, however police say that there’s no danger to the public.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield 'quick change' theft; police seek to ID suspect

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are investigating a theft that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Corner Market on Bluemound Road. According to police, an unknown Hispanic male entered the Corner Market and did a "Quick Change" theft of money. The suspect came to the location in a dark-colored Ford...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI

