Mom files lawsuit against Louisville foster care facility where another child died earlier this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new lawsuit alleges abuse at a Louisville foster care facility. Brooklawn came under fire earlier this year when a 7-year-old boy died in their care. Now, another parent alleges their 11-year-old was choked by a worker at the facility last year leaving bruises. The lawsuit,...
Man dead following Fairdale shooting, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Fairdale. Metro Police Third Division officers responded to the 10400 West Manslick Road around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Police found the man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the...
wdrb.com
LMPD fires former Hardin County deputy after video showing him punching suspect surfaces
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police officer caught on dash camera video punching a suspect after a chase has been fired. LMPD fired Donald "Rusty" Johnson on Friday. Johnson, who was hired in May, was still a probationary officer with the department. The controversial arrest happened in February of 2021...
k105.com
Woman found living with deceased man for days in Bullitt Co. motel
A woman has been arrested after being found living in a Bullitt County motel with a deceased male. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested by the Hillview Police Department Wednesday night November 9 after officers responded to a room at the Quality Inn in Brooks to conduct a welfare check. Upon...
Operation Return Home issued for missing 22-year-old woman last seen in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home has been issued for a missing 22-year-old Louisville woman last seen in the Algonquin neighborhood. According to police, Jessica Stoll has been missing from the 1500 block of South 15th Street since 8 p.m. Tuesday. Stoll is a white female, standing about...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday at about 2:30 p.m. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Officers found a man with fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an announcement.
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed near Buechel identified by coroner
The man shot and killed near Buechel Friday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Deondre McRae, 29, was shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Louisville Metro Police responded to reports of the shooting, and when they arrived, they found McRae suffering multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on Norbrook Drive.
Last bull found after being missing for four weeks following crash on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing bull, four weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is finally over. The bull was captured Saturday afternoon by several men on horseback near Beargrass Creek. Louisville animal activist Tara Bassett recorded the interaction via Facebook. The bull, named...
'Nearly 80% are accidental': Louisville hospital sheds light on preventable child injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pediatric hospitals across the United States are speaking up against injuries most prevalent in their communities. Whether it's a drowning, head trauma from a bicycle crash or a child improperly restrained in a car seat, the one thing each of these have in common is they are all preventable.
wdrb.com
'Pushing for justice' | 6 years later, circumstances surrounding Tommy Ballard's death remain a mystery
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As another year comes and goes, Sherry Ballard still waits for answers surrounding her husband's death. Saturday marks six years since Tommy Ballard, the father of missing Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was shot and killed. But the circumstances surrounding his death still remain a mystery. "I'll...
FBI investigating police chase turned violent in Hardin County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FBI Louisville is investigating accusations that officers violated Joshua Tyler's civil rights during after a 2021 traffic stop that escalated into a miles-long police pursuit. Newly obtained dash-camera video from a Kentucky State Police (KSP) cruiser is now under the microscope. The family of a Hardin...
WHAS 11
Tommy Ballard's murder remains unsolved, 6 years after hunting trip gone wrong
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Tommy Ballard was shot and killed while hunting with his grandson November 19, 2016. News of his death stunned the Nelson County community, who had watched him lead the search for his missing daughter for more than a year. "I never dreamed in a hundred...
wdrb.com
Louisville mother speaks out after ex-boyfriend charged with her 1-year-old son's beating death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a 1-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend is speaking out about her son's life. Christen Lovett died Nov. 2 at Norton Children's Hospital. That's when police officers responded to assist the fire department for a 1-year-old who was short of air.
WLKY.com
20 families adopt children in Clark County ahead of the holidays
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Families in southern Indiana are being made whole, as dozens of adoptions were finalized in Clark County Friday morning during National Adoption Day. Twenty separate families showed up to the county courthouse, and after the ceremony was done, each and every one said it was the best day ever.
WLKY.com
Council votes to let officer who killed Breonna Taylor keep certification
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to take away police certification from the officer whose gunfire killed Breonna Taylor. Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Myles Cosgrove was the one in question. The council met on Thursday morning to vote, deciding that Cosgrove could keep...
Wave 3
Man charged in New Cut Road crash appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man being charged with a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Eric Johnson was arrested after Louisville Metro police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the deadly wreck on New Cut Road. Police had arrived to...
Wave 3
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Beshear proposes big changed after riots, multiple people hurt at juvenile detention centers. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units. Ky. Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD officer’s certification. Updated: 7 hours ago. The decision was...
'Egregious'; Louisville family joins several others in suing Jeffersonville funeral home
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another family has filed a lawsuit against the owner of a southern Indiana funeral home where dozens of bodies were found decomposing earlier this year. The lawsuit says 60-year-old Robert Whitfield's body was among those found at Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Indiana after a July...
Myles Cosgrove keeps peace officer certification
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fired the fatal shot that killed Breonna Taylor will be able to work as an officer at another agency. The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted to not revoke Myles Cosgrove's peace officer certification. This means he could get a...
'I miss him every day': Friends, family remember Louisville man killed in deadly 2020 carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years after Austin Fitzpatrick's death, friends and family gathered in the spot where he was killed, outside his 3rd Street apartment, to hold a vigil. The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said the 26-year-old was unpacking his gear when he was shot multiple times and had his car stolen.
WHAS11
