Hardin County, KY

WHAS11

Man dead following Fairdale shooting, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Fairdale. Metro Police Third Division officers responded to the 10400 West Manslick Road around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Police found the man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday at about 2:30 p.m. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Officers found a man with fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an announcement.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed near Buechel identified by coroner

The man shot and killed near Buechel Friday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Deondre McRae, 29, was shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Louisville Metro Police responded to reports of the shooting, and when they arrived, they found McRae suffering multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on Norbrook Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

FBI investigating police chase turned violent in Hardin County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FBI Louisville is investigating accusations that officers violated Joshua Tyler's civil rights during after a 2021 traffic stop that escalated into a miles-long police pursuit. Newly obtained dash-camera video from a Kentucky State Police (KSP) cruiser is now under the microscope. The family of a Hardin...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

20 families adopt children in Clark County ahead of the holidays

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Families in southern Indiana are being made whole, as dozens of adoptions were finalized in Clark County Friday morning during National Adoption Day. Twenty separate families showed up to the county courthouse, and after the ceremony was done, each and every one said it was the best day ever.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Council votes to let officer who killed Breonna Taylor keep certification

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to take away police certification from the officer whose gunfire killed Breonna Taylor. Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Myles Cosgrove was the one in question. The council met on Thursday morning to vote, deciding that Cosgrove could keep...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged in New Cut Road crash appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man being charged with a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Eric Johnson was arrested after Louisville Metro police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the deadly wreck on New Cut Road. Police had arrived to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers

Beshear proposes big changed after riots, multiple people hurt at juvenile detention centers. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units. Ky. Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD officer’s certification. Updated: 7 hours ago. The decision was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Myles Cosgrove keeps peace officer certification

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fired the fatal shot that killed Breonna Taylor will be able to work as an officer at another agency. The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted to not revoke Myles Cosgrove's peace officer certification. This means he could get a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
Louisville local news

