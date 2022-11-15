ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse Co. Board approves 2023 budget, includes funds for Campbell PFAS research

By Leah Rivard
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10h8w0_0jB0Y9n400

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The La Crosse County Board approved the 2023 budget on Monday night.

Before voting on budget items, the board passed a resolution giving the Town of Campbell $100,000 to drill a test well .

According to the resolution, this is to help the town figure out a long-term clean water solution.

Residents in Campbell have not been able to drink or use water out of their taps because of a high level of PFAS.

Drilling is expected to begin within the next two weeks.

That resolution was not the only time the board debated funding for fixing Campbell’s PFAS levels.

In the 2023 budget, the town requested $500,000 for more research into PFAS contamination.

The board decided to approve the funding but did not allow the money to be released to Campbell immediately.

Instead, the county will hold the money until a later meeting when the board can further discuss what the money can be used for, essentially tabling the funding.

The board did approve other funding packages: one for the Holmen Community Center, one for Onalaska for the Omni Center, and one for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
